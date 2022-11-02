World Series Astros Phillies Baseball

Houston Astross relief pitcher Rafael Montero, relief pitcher Bryan Abreu, starting pitcher Cristian Javier, catcher Christian Vazquez, and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly, from left, celebrate a combined no hitter after Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Astros won 5-0 to tie the series two games all. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hammered the night before, Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros desperately needed to figure how to keep Bryce Harper and the Phillies in the ballpark.

How about a no-hitter, would that do?