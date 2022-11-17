Vikings Commanders Football

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 6 in Landover, Md.

 Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Without even a split-second of hesitation, Kirk Cousins can hone in on the exact moment when he knew the Minnesota Vikings had their latest game-changing wide receiver in Justin Jefferson.

The lanky first-round draft pick from LSU was just a rookie in 2020, making his first career start in Week 3 against Tennessee when he ran a deep route up the left sideline on third down. Jefferson twisted his body to complete a jumping catch in tight coverage of a slightly underthrown ball as he landed flat on his back to set the Vikings up for a touchdown on the next play.