Oct. 9—The University of Wisconsin football team improved to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten play with a 42-7 victory over Northwestern at Ryan Field on Saturday afternoon. Here are my quick thoughts on the game.
What I liked
UW interim coach Jim Leonhard said Thursday that he asked one thing of the offensive coaching staff: How do we make our playmakers dynamic?
They found a way in this one, especially when it came to wide receiver Chimere Dike. Dike was targeted early and often by quarterback Graham Mertz and finished with 10 catches for 185 yards and three touchdowns.
That's the eighth-most receiving yards by a UW player in a game, and I wondered for a while whether Dike was going to make a run at Lee Evans' record of 258 yards receiving.
Dike had 147 yards with 6:58 left in the second quarter.
Credit Mertz with hitting Dike in stride and credit the coaches for putting Dike in position to make plays.
There's a caveat that needs to be attached to everything in this game, and it's that Northwestern is an awful team. So let's see if this was the start of something big for Dike or just taking advantage of a bad defense.
Halftime observations: Wisconsin football offense comes to life against Northwestern
Still, what a time for a monster day for him.
*—There were noticeable changes to the UW offense, including way more play-action passing than usual and the use of the pistol.
It begs the question: Was this what the Bobby Engram offense was supposed to look like all along and was he handcuffed by Paul Chryst?
Whatever it was, it worked. The Badgers got in a rhythm early and had a nice balance of pass and run en route to a 28-point first half.
*—Mertz threw a couple really bad passes at the end of the opening drive but was tremendous after that point.
His final line: 20 of 29 for 299 yards with five touchdowns, matching the single-game program record he shares with Darrell Bevell and Jim Sorgi.
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin football's win over Northwestern
*—I thought UW was as aggressive as it's been on defense this season.
Again, that's easier to do when you're not scared of the quarterback or any of the skill players on the opposing team.
But UW brought the heat and knocked around both Ryan Hilinski and backup Brendan Sullivan.
There wasn't much to not like about this one.
Nate Van Zelst shanked a 35-yard field goal attempt on the opening possession of the game, but it was pretty windy here, and I'm guessing that played a role.
UW called a timeout out of a Northwestern timeout in the second quarter — never a good look — but Braelon Allen hit Chez Mellusi for a 23-yard touchdown pass out of the wildcat formation on the next play.
So no big deal.
This win stops the bleeding for a wounded program and should allow Leonhard and the Badgers to move forward. A third consecutive defeat would have made this rut UW was in even deeper, so a win — any win — was crucial.
As Barry Alvarez always used to say, winning is good for the soul.