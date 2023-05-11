Packers Love Football

FILE - Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that makes his deal run through 2024, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t officially been announced. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

 Morry Gash

GREEN BAY — The Jordan Love Era will kick off on a late-summer, late afternoon at Soldier Field in Chicago, not on one of the NFL’s signature, high-profile television properties.

But if the Green Bay Packers’ changing of the guard at quarterback was supposed to decrease their prime-time appeal, somebody forgot to tell the league’s top brass and TV partners as they put together the 2023 season schedule.