It's been a while since Chippewa Valley hockey fans have been able to see Daniel Laatsch show off his hockey skills close to home.
An Altoona native, Laatsch moved across the state in 2017 after one year playing for RAM to join Notre Dame Academy's established program in Green Bay. That decision helped him get on the radar of the prestigious United States National Team Development Program, which welcomed him to the fold for the 2018-19 season.
Like many elite young hockey players, Laatsch was forced to grow up fast to chase his dream. His dad got a townhouse in Plymouth, Michigan, and his mom visited every weekend in his first year in the USNTDP, but this season he was on his own, living with a billet family.
So far, the sacrifices seem to be paying off. Laatsch was taken seventh overall by the Sioux City Musketeers last Tuesday in the United States Hockey League's Phase II Draft, setting him up for an established role in the country's top junior hockey circuit.
"We were just sitting here waiting to see where I would go," Laatsch said this week, now back in Altoona during the coronavirus pandemic. "I ended up getting lucky."
Laatsch's selection brings an end to his two-year apprenticeship with the development program, an organization which gave him the opportunity to play against varied and talented foes. That competition was usually older, especially in his second season where games against NCAA programs were more prevalent.
"It was definitely a big change hockey-wise, going up against bigger, older kids," Laatsch said. "Everybody's good. It was definitely a big difference."
But he was selected to the program, which only takes the top 22 17 and 18-year-old American players each season, for a reason. He established himself as a strong defensive defenseman who grew to an intriguing 6-foot-5.
"He's a very intelligent defenseman, good puck mover," USNTDP's under-18 coach, Seth Appert, said. "At heart he's going to be a defender, he's going to be a mobile, big, lanky, great defender. But I do think he has the intelligence to produce offense. You'll see that more this year in the USHL."
Laatsch played in 132 games over the last two years with the U.S., spending his first season with the U-17s and most of his second with the U-18s. That included games against international and collegiate competition as well as in the USHL thanks to the league’s unique setup, which allows the U-17 and U-18 teams to combine for a complete season.
Playing hockey has already taken him around the world for some of the international action, with Sweden being his favorite destination thus far.
"Even the hotel room was completely different," Laatsch said. "Skinny little beds, and for me being the tall one that's not the greatest thing."
His USHL landing spot shouldn't come as a surprise to those who follow the local hockey scene. The Musketeers are coached by former UW-Eau Claire coach and player Luke Strand, who has a history of selecting Wisconsin-born players. Former Eau Claire North Husky Sam Stange and Chippewa Falls Cardinal Jordan Steinmetz are among the locals he's brought into the fold.
Laatsch will join a Sioux City program looking for a bounce back after forgettable, injury-riddled season.
"His best hockey's in front of him," Strand said of Laatsch. "We're going to get some really good miles out of what he's already gone through the past couple of years."
Laatsch said the experience he has already accumulated playing against USHL teams gives him confidence in the next transition point of his career.
"There's other guys that are coming in blind and don't really know what to expect," Laatsch said. "Having already played there is definitely an advantage to have."
The USHL will likely be a one-year stop before Laatsch heads to the collegiate level, where he’ll suit up at the University of Wisconsin.
“I obviously watched them growing up,” Laatsch said. “It’s just been a dream my whole life.”
The ultimate goal is reaching the NHL, an accomplishment many who come out of the USNTDP achieve. The program has gotten 327 alumni drafted into the NHL, including fellow Chippewa Valley alum Ty Emberson, a 2018 Coyotes selection now at Wisconsin. Many have carved out incredible careers, including current stars like Patrick Kane, Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel and last year's first overall pick, Jack Hughes.
"Making it to the NHL, if I wanted to do that this is by far the best program in the world to prepare myself for the next level," Laatsch said. "And you get to play for your country and represent them. It was pretty much a no-brainer for me."
Laatsch may not have the pedigree of some of those big names – he's currently ranked 157th among North American skaters in the 2020 NHL Draft by Central Scouting – but certainly has the size to fit in at the NHL level. Appert said the key for him going forward is filling out that frame, adding much-needed muscle.
"You can't teach 6-4 and a half," Appert said. "In three- or four-years time, he's going to be 6-4, 6-5, he's going to add enough muscle to be 215 pounds. He's a good defender, he's competitive, he's intelligent and he's a good puck mover. Those traits aren't easy to find in someone that's 6-4 or 6-5. And that's part of the reason we selected him in the first place."