Kenny Bednarek’s athletic career has been on a fast track since he started turning heads as a Rice Lake High School freshman.
Seven state high school track championships later, and after a collegiate year of turning more heads with his world-class sprint speed, Bednarek has turned professional.
The 2018 Rice Lake graduate reached a sponsorship deal with athletic footwear and athletic apparel giant Nike on July 9, a month after finishing his freshman season at Indian Hills Junior College in Iowa.
“I’m okay with it,” said Bednarek this week of his decision to forego his college eligibility. “I think people will realize that I can continue school. That was my original plan. I’m going to take a year off, but I’ll get back to it.”
For now, Nike is picking up Bednarek’s travel bills and other expenses associated with crisscrossing the country and world — he competed in the Czech Republic last month — as he represents the corporation.
Though modest and unassuming, the 6-foot-2 Bednarek knows where he stands on the world sprint stage now. It’s near the top.
“I was one of the most talked about college athletes this past year. Next year it will be someone else. I’m at this level now, and next year is not guaranteed,” said Bednarek, who has steered clear of serious injuries through his high school and collegiate career.
Bednarek is in Florida this month training with Star Athletics coach Dennis Mitchell. The 20-year-old Bednarek is part of a group that also includes fellow All-Americans Justin Gatlin and Isiah Young.
Bednarek put up dazzling numbers this season, including a wind-aided 200 time of 19.49 seconds, the fastest “all-conditions” performance ever not only by a college athlete but also at the world level, according to DyeStat.com.
He then ran the fastest “wind legal” time ever for a junior college athlete in the 200 in 19.82 seconds.
In winning the 400-meter National Junior College Athletic Assn. championship in May, Bednarek ran the third-fastest junior college time ever in 44.73 seconds, at the same time making him only the second male athlete to run a sub-20 in the 200 and sub-45 in the 400 on the same day.
Bednarek is now ranked No. 3 among all-time collegiate outdoor sprinters in the 200. But he says there’s room for improvement at that distance.
“I’m trying to be the best. I can improve, but I realize there’s a lot of work to do. If I get everything down, I can be in the 19 lows,” said Bednarek of his 200 time potential.
“When I went from high school to college, I realized there was a lot I didn’t know. I’m still learning the technical part and also the psychological, which can be your greatest enemy or your greatest ally,” said Bednarek.
Next up for the new pro is the USA Track & Field Nationals in Des Moines, Iowa, July 25-28.
Bednarek holds three Rice Lake records, at 100, 200 and 400 meters. He won seven state high school championships at those distances and holds the Wisconsin high school 200-meter record at 20.43 seconds.
Bednarek is the second Rice Lake athlete to reach the professional ranks in the past three years. Basketball star Henry Ellenson left Marquette University after one season, was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 2016, played for the Pistons and New York Knicks last season and is now an unrestricted free agent.
Coming out of high school, Bednarek hoped to get a college scholarship from collegiate running power Oregon. That didn’t happen for his freshman season, but Oregon was reportedly taking a strong look now, which has become a mute point with Bednarek’s decision to join Nike.
“My ultimate goal was to go to Oregon. I didn’t know I was going to be in this position now. I’m happy with it,” said the Nike pro Bednarek.