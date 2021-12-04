CHIPPEWA FALLS – Brent Kann was strictly in competition with himself in Saturday morning’s 51st running of the Indianhead Track Club’s Frigid 8 eight-mile road race.
Breaking away from the start and finding himself all alone on the Lollypop course west of the city, the 35-year-old former UW-Eau Claire All-American finished more than 13 minutes ahead of the field with a time of 42 minutes, 22 seconds.
”Going out it was into the wind but coming back there was an impressive tail wind,” the Eau Claire resident and Rice Lake native said. “That allowed me to better my time of the last race (2019) by 20 seconds and I was happy with that.”
In taking his fifth Frigid 8 victory, he said he uses it as a time trial. He will take his shoes off for the Birkebeiner ski race in February and is entered in the Boston Marathon in April, hoping to cross another major event off his list.
Taking second was Taylor Galbraith, of Eau Claire, in 55:26 while Edward Martin, of Cloquet, Minn., was third in 56:31.
Women were led by Alyssa Larsen, who was sixth overall in 57:42. She grew up in Duluth, attended Montana State University and moved to Eau Claire four years ago.
“I ran the Eau Claire Marathon and liked the city,” said the 44-year old mother of two. “I ran this race a few times but this was my first win and it feels good.”
Larsen finished ahead of Colleen O’Leary, Eau Claire, who was second in 1:01:08, and Evelyn Durkee, Eau Claire, third 1:03:44.
In the Thermal 3-mile, defending champion Cody Buckli of Wausau and Corbin Holm, a 17-year old from Chippewa Falls, ran together throughout the race with Buckli pulling ahead to win in the final quarter-mile in a time of 18:25. Holm finished nine seconds back.
“I think it’s great that they are holding these races,” Buckli said. “It was a lot of fun running on a great day.”
The women’s winner was Amy Huempfner, Chippewa Falls, in a time of 23:03, finishing ahead of Stephanie Hoff, Somerset, 23:49.
“It was cold going out but beautiful in the sun coming back,” said the 28-year old mother of two. ”It was fun to win for the first time here.”
A field limited to around 100 due to COVID restrictions ran in sunny 35-degree weather.
Frigid 8 Top 25
1. Brent Kann, EC, 42:22; 2. Taylor Galbraith, EC, 55:26; 3. Edward Martin, Cloquet, MN, 56:31; 4. Cody Reichers, Altoona, 56:51; 5. Heath Bielefeldt, EC, 57:27; 6. Alyssa Larsen, EC, 57:42; 7. Randy Aumann, Loyal, 58:54; 8. Colleen O’Leary, EC, 1:01:08; 9. David Lombardo, EC, 1:01:18; 10. David Carrothers, Chippewa, 1:02:02; 11. Evelyn Durkee, EC, 1:03:44; 12. Dixon Brunclik, EC, 1:03:44; 13. Daniel Garcia, EC, 1:04:08; 14. Danny Garcia, EC, 1:04:08; 15.Warren Kerola,Chippewa 1:04:24; 16. Jen Rees, Chippewa, 1:06:01; 17.Michael Weber, Mondovi, 1:07:16; 18. Traci Messner, EC, 1:08:26; 19.Nuavana Staack, Minneapolis, 1:09:13; 20. Aude Bourguignon, Altoona,1:09:14; 21. John Rees, Chippewa, 1:10:23; 22. Linda Odden, Woodbury, MN 1:12:37; 23. Rolando Del Valle, EC, 1:15:23; 24. Jennifer Homeyer, EC, 1:15:57; 25.Matthew Sopeland, EC, 1:15:57.
Thermal 3 Top 25
1. Cody Buckli, Wausau, 18:25; 2.Corbin Holm, Chippewa, 18:34; 3. Andy Borman, Chippewa, 21:24; 4. Amy Huempfner, Chippewa, 23:03; 5. Casey Walsh, EC, 23:07; 6. Wyatt Bowe, Chippewa, 23:26; 7. Stephanie Hoff, Somerset, 23:49; 8. Steel Brooke, Chippewa 24:59; 9. Kristin Mikula, Loyal, 25:41; 10. Joan Koslofsky, Chetek, 25:54; 11. Shawn Green, Osseo, 26:19; 12. Sadie-Jo Kobussen, Woodbury, 25:54; 13. Bennett Stilp, EC, 27:00; 14. Rolando E. Del Valle, EC, 27:51; 15. Slate Brooke,Chippewa, 28:36; 16. Rachel Stilp, EC, 29:09; 17. Rory Cameron, Chippewa, 29:38; 18. Izaiah Green, Osseo,30:13; 19. Vincent Willkom, Fall Creek, 30:41; 20.Suzanne Leroux, EC, 31:39; 21. Emma Buckli, Wausau, 32:46; 22. Angela, Bowe, Chippewa, 33:14; 23. Colton Bowe, Chippewa, 33:58; 24. Gary Porter, Hudson, 34:09; 25. Melissa Porter, Hudson, 34:09.