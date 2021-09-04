Brent Kann enjoys running the Dan Conway 5-miler of the Buckshot Run.
It takes him back to his childhood.
That’s when he and his dad would run together in the Chetek area with the 1983 World Masters 10k champion who died two years ago.
“He was a good friend,” Kann said. ”I ran with him as a kid and later stayed at his house in Superior when I would run Grandma’s Marathon.”
As expected, Kann made it a one-man race for a repeat win in Saturday morning’s 39th annual event at Carson Park sponsored by WIN Technology with all proceeds going to Special Olympics.
Rachel Ottum, Richfield, Minnesota, was the women’s winner, beating Megan Stelljes, Madison, to the wire.
Taking honors in the 2-mile were Eau Claire’s George Lynch and Riley Armstrong of Waunakee.
In all, an estimated 400 runners took part on a cloudy day with the temperature around 65 degrees.
Kann, a 34-year-old Rice Lake native who lives in Eau Claire, won in 26 minutes, 7 seconds, finishing well ahead of Alex Rongstad, who was clocked 28:41. David Writz followed in 29:33. Hunter Cameron and Cody Buckli rounded out the top five.
“It was good to be back,” Kann said. “It was one of my first races back following the lockdown and I’m pretty fit. I ran all by myself, it’s kind of like a home course.”
Ottum, 34, was in town for a family reunion and won in 32:51, just ahead of Stelljes, the second woman and seventh overall in 33:38. Rounding out the top five were Jen Priem, Eau Claire; Corinne Thomas, Minnetonka, Minnesota, and Nicole Maletto, Eau Claire.
“I’ve run the race about seven times but this was my first win,” Ottum said. “It’s a good win, but it’s always nice to beat your time of last year.”
Ottum ran the followup 2-mile with husband Andy while pushing her 2 and 4-year olds in a baby cart.
Lynch led most of the way to win the 2-mile, finishing in 11:40. Carson Hass, Mondovi, was second in 12:07 and Tuesday 2-mile winner Cody Buckli third in 12:18.
“After a mile, I heard guys cheering behind me,” Lynch said. “They were trying to catch me so I had to come in strong.”
The 21-year-old ran in the state meet for Eau Claire Memorial and has run the Buckshot before but this was the first time in four years. He works as a land surveyor.
Armstrong was the women’s winner and eighth overall in 14:05, finishing well ahead of Reagan Maletto, 17:13 and Nicole Maletto, 17:16.
On hand to extend their record streaks were Dave Oestreich, Greg Faanes, Gary Ellis, Jerry Poling, Pat Callahan and Terry Hayden. They have run all 39 events.
Also taking part in the 2-mile was race founder Bob Lesniewski, who is battling cancer.
5-Mile Top 25
1. Brent Kann, EC,26:07; 2. Alex Rongstad, EC, 28:41; 3.David Writz, EC, 29:33; 4. Hunter Cameron, EC, 31:52; 5. Cody Buckli, Wausau, 32:16; 6. Rachel Ottum, Richfield, MN, 32:51; 7. Megan Stelljes, Madison, 33:38; 8. Ben Bluemond, Geneva, 34:12; 9. Benjamin Grace, EC, 34:51; 10. Andy Ottum, Richfield, 34:55; 11. Monte Lokken, EC, 34:59; 12. Justin Patchin, Altoona, 35:36.
13. Marvin Monte, EC, 35:55; 14. Peter Helfer, Mequon, 36:01; 15. Jen Priem, EC, 36:12; 16. Corinne Thomas, Minnetonka, MN, 36:29; 17. James Whatley, EC, 36:53; 18. Nicole Matello, EC, 37:11; 19. April Reinart, Greenwood, 37:59; 20. Dave Ross, Fall Creek, 38:49; 21. Dale Grabhorn, Rockland, 38:55; 22. Tony Rongstad, Clam Lake, 39:32; 23. Randy Risler,Eleva, 39:33; 24. Brady Skifstad, EC, 40:01; 25. Lucas Gurney, EC, 40:27.
2-Mile Top 25
George Lynch, EC, 11:40; 2. Carson Hass, Mondovi, 12:07; 3. Cody Buckli, Wausau, 12:18; 4. Ben Bluemond, Geneva, 12:43; 5. Jack Schroeder, Fall Creek, 13:15; 6. Paul Langford, Menomonie,13:53; 7. Jacob Lokken, EC, 14:03; 8. Riley Armstrong, Waunakee, 14:05; 9. Arik Skifstad, EC, 14:05; 10. Tim O’Reilly, Chippewa, 14:09; 11. Jack Whatley, EC, 14:17; 12. Steven Mayer, Mondovi, 14:18.
13. James Whatley, EC, 14:41; 14. Joseph Burch, Plover, 15:21; 15. Nick Pathos, Elk Mound, 15:29; 16. John Herron, Chippewa, 15:41; 17. Andrew Dowd, EC, 16:11; 18. Austin Drake, Madison, 16:12; 19. Josh Rodman, Wausau, 16:38; 20. Cameron Mboga, EC, 16:50; 21. Mark Risler, EC, 16:54; 22. Ryan Miller, New Hope, 17:08; 23. Gary Ellis, EC, 17:12; 24. Reagan Maletto, EC, 17:13; 25. Daniel Lynch, EC, 17:13.