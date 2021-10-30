Brent Kann used the race as a tuneup for next week.
Of course, Kann’s tuneup is faster than most runners full throttle.
The 35-year-old former UW-Eau Claire All-American breezed around Half Moon Lake to win the 53rd renewal of the Carson 5 and 10 road race under sunny skies Saturday morning at Carson Park.
“I used it as a tuneup for the Indianapolis half-marathon,” said the Rice Lake native who won in 56 minutes, 21 seconds, taking his fifth victory in the event. “I just want to try something new.”
In the overall field of close to 300 runners, Kann pulled away from the start of the 10-mile event and left the battle for second place.
“I like the course,” he said. “You run around the perimeter of Half Moon Lake. It’s a lot of fun.”
The closest anyone could come to Kann was Rachel Ragona, the female winner, who finished nearly five minutes back in 1 hour, 1 minute and 1 second.
“This was kind of a time trial or warmup for Boston,” said the women’s winner of the recent Eau Claire Marathon and mother of three young children. “This is really cool, to win a long, home-grown race.”
Rounding out the top five but a ways back were Kevin Larson, Anthony Myers and Craig Martin. Behind Ragona among women were runner-up Jamie Riley, 1:13:07, followed by Betsy Larson,Theresa Monpas and Nicole Hoernke.
In the 5K race, teenagers led the way. Zach Tjugum slowly pulled away from the field to win in 18:57, 34 seconds ahead of runnerup Aiden Schroeder. Andrew Komp and Cody Buckli followed in 19:36.
The female winner wa Elyse Thomas in 21:46. Sarah Brenner was second in 22:04. She was followed by Audrey Pulvermacher and Willa Rogers.
10-Mile Results
1. Brent Kann, 56:21; 2. Rachel Ragona, 1;01:01; 3. Kevin Larson, 1:09:02; 4. Anthony Myers, 1:10:23; 5. Craig Martin, 1:11:09; 6. Jamie Riley, 1:13:07; 7. Alan Fishstieber, 1:13:19; 8. Edward Martin, 1:13:58; 9. Jamie Binder, 1:14:59; 10. Heath Bielefeldt, 1:15:01; 11. David Carrothers, 1:15:50; 12. Brian Broeckert. 1:16:11; 13. Monte Lokken, 1:16:51; 14. Betsy Larson, 1:17:48; 15. Theresa Monpas, 1:18:16; 16. Thomas Roth, 1:19:53; 17. Nicole Hoernke, 1:20:26; 18. Mandy Schoelzel, 1:20:26; 19. Chrissy Schroeder, 1:20:41; 20. Vicky Ebensperger, 1:23:09; 21: Emily Staples, 1:24:14; 22. Michelle Brost, 1:24:55; 23. Douglas Mueller, 1:26:17; 24. Angela Beranek, 1:27:27; 25. Ashley Stokely, 1:29:42.
5K Results
1. Zach Tjugum, 18:57; 2. Aiden Schroeder, 19:31; 3. Andrew Komp, 19:36; 3. Cody Buckli, 19:36; 5. William Larson, 20:00; 6. Christopher Diestelmeier, 20:49; 7.Greg Guenther, 21:03; 8. Jacob Lokken, 21:37; 9. Elyse Thomas, 21:46; 10. Levi Frank, 22:00; 11. Sarah Brenner, 22:04; 12. Grant Ailie, 22:25; 13. Audrey Pulvermacher, 22:27; 14. Jack Brost, 23:22; 15. Lucas Gurney, 23:34; 16. Sean Thomas, 23:38; 17. Tyler Gurney, 23:38; 18. Willa Rogers, 23:45; 19. Christopher Jerry, 23:49; 20: Dave Belisle, 23:55; 21. Carson Kleist, 24:39; 22. Sam McGee, 24:44; 23. Amos Nowlan, 24:48; 24. Molly Barnes, 24:51; 25. Isaiah Sorvaag, 24:56; 26. John Kann, 25:19.