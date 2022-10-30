Brent Kann had a pretty good tuneup for Saturday morning’s 54th annual Carson 10-mile race.
Three weeks ago, the 36-year old Eau Claire resident and Rice Lake native, placed 15th of 7,000 runners with a time of 3-hours, 32-minutes and 34 seconds in the Twin Cities Marathon.
A huge achievement. You bet.
All he had to do Saturday in the Indianhead Track Club event was to put it in cruise and enjoy the day.
That he did, taking his third straight win and fifth overall in the event with a time of 55:56, almost four minutes ahead of his closest rival.
“I’ve recovered and all I wanted to do today was have fun,” said the former UW-Eau Claire All-American. “It wasn’t my best time but I’m back in training.”
The women’s winner was Molly Woodford, another former decorated Blugold runner.
Winners in the 5-k race were Austin Nelson and Elyse Thomas in an overall field of close to 300 runners taking part under sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 30s.
Kann said he likely will run the Frigid 8 race at Chippewa Falls in December, do some skiing – including the Birkebeiner-- during the winter, and focus in on Duluth’s Grandma’s Marathon next June.
His closest competitor Saturday was Cole Cloutier in 59:40 while Baden Schrab was third in 1:03:55.
Woodford, a 32-year old Waukesha native and Eau Claire resident, gained honors for the Blugolds from 2007-2011 and was making her first local race appearance in several years.
She finished sixth overall in a time of 1:08:49 and was followed by Theresa Monpas, 1:14:32, and Alyssa Larsen, 1:14:45.
“The last mile was all uphill and that was a little tough,” said Woodford, a local attorney. ”But I still finished strong.”
In the 5K, Nelson, 18, was the winner in 17:24, while Thomas, 13, was the top female and ninth overall in a time of 20:24.Christopher Diestelmeier and Beth Abing were the runnersup.
Carson 10-Mile
Brent Kann, 55:56; 2. Cole Cloutier, 59:40; 3. Baden Schrab, 1:03:55; 4. David Writz, 1:04:26; 5. Anthony Myers, 1:06:36; 6. Molly Woodford, 1:08:49; 7.Brad Dobson, 1:09:44; 8.Jamie Binder, 1:10:19; 9 Heath Bielefeldt, 1:12:55; 10. Theresa Monpas, 1:14:32.
Carson 5K
Austin Nelson, 17:24; 2. Christopher Diestelmeier, 18:04; 3. William Larson, 19:07; 4. Odin Beck, 19:08; 5. Shane Condit, 19:26; 6. Braxton Haines, 19:37; 7. Christopher Rodriguez, 19:52; 8. Levi Frank, 19:56; 9. Elyse Thomas, 20:21; 10. Thomas Madison, 20:36.
