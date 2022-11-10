The University of Wisconsin football team last week won back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Badgers will go for three in a row against Iowa on Saturday. Here's a look at the keys to victory for both teams ... and a prediction for the final score.
Three keys for the Badgers
Stay patient with pass: Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz won't get away with any mistakes against the Hawkeyes. Mertz threw a few should've-been-picks last week that Maryland didn't catch, but Iowa's experienced secondary won't let those opportunities slide. Iowa has 10 INTs this season, tied for 20th in the FBS.
The Hawkeyes play almost exclusive zone coverage, mixing cover-3 and quarters coverages to keep plays in front of them and let their defensive backs keep their eyes on the QB to hunt turnovers. If Mertz forces the action, it'll spell trouble for UW.
Pester Petras: Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras has been under fire both on the field and off it this season. His offensive line isn't protecting him very well — 34 hits allowed, per PFF, last in the Big Ten — and his play has been the subject of much consternation among the Iowa fan base. UW shouldn't let him get comfortable in the pocket, and his lack of mobility means the Badgers will know where their target is and won't have to worry about him running away from pressure.
Who Has The Edge: Wisconsin Badgers at Iowa Hawkeyes
Look for the inside linebackers to have a big day with delayed rushes when the Badgers' coverage holds up.
Attack the football: The Badgers only have recovered two fumbles this season and haven't gotten one since their win at Northwestern. They've supplemented their turnover creation with 15 interceptions, good for second in the FBS behind Illinois (16). The Hawkeyes have fumbled 11 times and lost six this season, so they've shown to be prone to putting the ball on the ground. UW should look for those chances and try to capitalize on them to steal possessions in this road tilt.
Three keys for the Hawkeyes
Feed LaPorta: Tight end Sam LaPorta is one of the few weapons on Iowa's offense who can cause mismatches against UW. He's not going to blow by anybody, but he routinely gets open when linebackers and safeties underestimate his speed. He's one of the better route runners in the conference at the tight end spot, knowing how to navigate traffic near the line without letting it affect his path. Watch for UW to use safeties like John Torchio and Hunter Wohler on LaPorta in an effort to take him out of the game.
No turnovers: Iowa's defense has been rugged despite unfavorable circumstances this season. It's allowing 14.3 points per game, but it hasn't been able to hold up when the Hawkeyes' offense gives away the ball. Iowa has averaged 0.4 turnovers in its wins and 2.5 in its losses. Iowa had six turnovers in a loss to Ohio State and three in a loss to Iowa State. The Hawkeyes haven't turned over the ball in their two wins entering this matchup.
UW swung this game in their favor last season by cashing in on early Iowa turnovers and jumping out to a 20-0 lead.
Blitz more on third down: The Hawkeyes are fairly aggressive in bringing extra rushers in third-down situations — they send a blitz on 39% of pass plays they face on third down. But they should consider sending more rushers when they get the Badgers off schedule and facing obvious passing situations.
Predictions
The Badgers have more talent in this matchup, but the Hawkeyes are used to competing in and winning games in which they're the less talented group. The biggest question is whether UW can be disciplined enough to avoid turnovers and penalties on the road in what will be a loud environment. If the Badgers don't give away the game with mistakes, their defense will shut down Iowa's anemic offense. One of the UW playmakers — Braelon Allen, Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell, etc. — will break off a big play and help the team escape with a win.
Wisconsin 21, Iowa 16