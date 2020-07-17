Amber Darge and Teryn Karlstad will be going up against some high-caliber competition soon.
But the way they see it, they’ll be ready.
The two Regis graduates are just a pair of the hundreds of athletes who will jump from the Division III to Division I level following the University of St. Thomas’ announcement this week that it’s moving up two rungs on the NCAA ladder.
The St. Paul-based school will be the first university in the modern history of the NCAA to go from DIII to DI when it does so in the 2021-22 academic year.
The two former Ramblers, who play for the Tommies women’s basketball team, are ready for the challenge.
“It’ll be tough at first,” said Darge, who started 23 games as a sophomore last season. “But our values and principles aren’t going to change. We already train, in my opinion, like a DI program, putting our all into everything. So I think the competition level will be a bit of an adjustment, but nothing will change about how we train or how we go about our daily lives.”
The Tommies have already turned that work into success in Division III. The women’s basketball team has reached the Final Four three times since 2012, including two trips in the last four seasons.
The majority of the school’s sports, including basketball, will join the Summit League. The St. Thomas football team will play in the Pioneer Football League, the women’s hockey team will compete in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and the men’s hockey team’s home is still undetermined.
St. Thomas was kicked out of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2019. Other conference members cited competitive balance as a primary reason for forcing the Tommies out.
A year later, the school has found a home at the highest level of college athletics.
“It was kind of unfortunate that we got kicked out of the MIAC, because we didn’t want to be,” said Karlstad, who was a freshman on the women’s basketball team last season. “But now that we get to go from DIII to DI, we’re just moving forward. I think it’s a really awesome opportunity.”
Chippewa Valley alumni were on St. Thomas’ football, women’s basketball, baseball, cross country and track and field teams last year.
Recent Eau Claire Memorial graduate Will Hesse will play football at St. Thomas next school year. The football team will compete at the FCS level when it transitions to Division I.
“We’re all really excited and thankful for the opportunity,” Hesse said, noting that for now he’s focused on the upcoming 2020 season. The Tommies will compete at the DIII level for one more year.
Fellow Chippewa Valley natives Noel Ortiz, a former All-Northwest player of the year at Regis, and Brandon Sutton of Rice Lake were on the gridiron for St. Thomas last season.
Current underclassmen and incoming freshmen will be part of St. Thomas history as the first group to represent the school at the Division I level.
“It’s kind of exciting to be able to say I was in the first group that experienced this,” Darge said. “Transitioning from Division III to Division I, I think a lot of people would be interested in the experience of how the jump goes. So I’m excited to see where it takes us.”
St. Thomas will become the second Division I university in Minnesota. The University of Minnesota is the only other in the state.
The move comes on the heels of years of achievement at the Division III level. In addition to the women’s basketball team’s success, the football team finished as the Division III national runner-up in 2012 and 2015. The men’s basketball team won national titles in 2011 and 2016. Men’s soccer reached the Final Four in 2016, and the women’s hockey team has two Final Four appearances in the last six seasons.
“I think it’ll be great for the school to be known more throughout the U.S.,” Karlstad said. “It’ll be awesome for the Tommies to be known in more than just the metro area and the Midwest.”
It wasn’t what anybody expected when they first stepped foot on campus, but they don’t mind the jump all.
“Growing up, I always dreamed of being a Division I athlete,” Darge said. “But as I grew older, it kind of became unrealistic. But to be in the middle of it all and now get the opportunity, it’s kind of surreal. Like wow, this is actually happening.”