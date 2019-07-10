The Eau Claire Express didn’t wait long to settle the score on Wednesday.
After coughing up a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings, Eau Claire put three runs on the board in the 10th and held on for a 9-7 win over Thunder Bay.
The ninth inning collapse nearly wasted a strong start from Eau Claire native Tanner Kohlhepp on the mound. The right-hander went six innings and held the Border Cats to three runs on seven hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Fellow Eau Claire native Jack Brown relieved Kohlhepp with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, but the Border Cats roughed up Brannon Jordan for three runs in the ninth to force extras. Thunder Bay hit three singles in the frame.
The Express had taken a 3-0 lead after the top of the second thanks to single runs on a wild pitch, passed ball and an RBI single from Brock Burton. But Thunder Bay eventually tied it up at three, scoring twice in the second and once in the sixth.
Eau Claire’s three runs in the seventh gave the Express a cushion. David LaManna, Vincent Martinez and Nick Lopez all tallied RBIs in the frame, all without a hit. LaManna and Martinez both had sacrifice flies, and Lopez drew a bases-loaded walk.
The Express knocked two hits as part of their three-run 10th inning.
The victory pushed Eau Claire’s win streak to three. The Express are off to a 6-2 start in the second half of the Northwoods League season.
Eau Claire returns home today, hosting the Waterloo Bucks at 6:35 p.m. at Carson Park. Nick Alvarado is slated to get the start on the mound. He got the win with six standout innings against Duluth in his last start.