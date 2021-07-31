In track and field, a runner’s introduction is often all the casual viewer will know about them before the starting pistol goes off.
Kenny Bednarek is well aware of that. That’s why he’s making his intro memorable.
Many fans worldwide will be getting their first glance of the Rice Lake native when he takes the track for the men’s 200-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics.
They may notice Bednarek sporting a martial arts headband when he first appears on camera. If that doesn’t catch their eye, his next move likely will. At his last few meets, once Bednarek hears his named announced, he takes a bow right out of the art of karate.
It’s all part of his new “Kung Fu Kenny” persona.
“It was me and my girl’s idea so that I can stand out as an athlete,” Bednarek said. “Because every time I step out on the stage, I want everybody to remember who I am.”
They settled on Kung Fu Kenny, aiming for the lighthearted moniker to catch eyes and maybe garner some new fans along the way.
After using it at a handful of meets this spring, Bednarek put Kung Fu Kenny on display in front of its biggest audience yet at the United States Olympic Trials in June. Since then, he’s even used it as his Twitter display name.
“I’m trying to be a little bit more fun,” Bednarek told TeamUSA.org earlier this year. “(It’s) something to do to have people get more into me and what I’m doing and who I am.”
Bednarek is usually one to let his body of work stand for itself. But the Olympics offer a stage that can’t be matched anywhere else in the sport, and he wants to take advantage.
“I see it as a big opportunity to let people know who I am and to get my name out there,” he said. “It’s a chance to improve my brand and have people see me on the big stage, maybe get interested in me as an athlete and as a person.”
Now headed to the biggest sporting event on the planet, Bednarek will still let his performances do most of the talking. But he hopes Kung Fu Kenny will help show what he’s all about too.