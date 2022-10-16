CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kurt Busch won’t race full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023.

The 44-year-old Cup driver, in an emotional address at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, told reporters that his doctors have concluded that it is best for him to “shut it down” for the remainder of the 2022 season — and that even though he’s made strides in his recovery efforts from a brain injury he sustained in July, stepping away from full-time racing next season is what’s best for himself and his team.