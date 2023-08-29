Ohio State Preview Football

Ohio State’s Kyle McCord plays against Toledo during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State opens their season on Sept. 2 at Indiana.

 Jay LaPrete

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle McCord will be the starting quarterback when No. 3 Ohio State opens the season Saturday at Indiana.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day delivered the long-awaited decision on Tuesday, adding that both McCord and Devin Brown probably would play in the opener.

  