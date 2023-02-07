MACKS - for Sam

Lady Macks’ senior Marley Hughes dribbles the ball during a McDonell home game earlier this season.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

The McDonell Lady Macks have won their first ever Western Cloverbelt title.

On Tuesday night, McDonell traveled to Bloomer for their penultimate conference game. The Lady Macks entered the game at 12-0 in conference play, while Bloomer came in at 5-6.