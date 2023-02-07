The McDonell Lady Macks have won their first ever Western Cloverbelt title.
On Tuesday night, McDonell traveled to Bloomer for their penultimate conference game. The Lady Macks entered the game at 12-0 in conference play, while Bloomer came in at 5-6.
McDonell took the lead early and never looked back, cruising to a 67-35 win to clinch the conference title.
The pressure the Lady Macks created with their full court press and zone defense paired with their strong offensive attack was too much for the Blackhawks to handle in this game.
The Lady Macks clinched at least a share of the championship last week with their win over Regis, but needed one more conference win to lock up the outright title.
With the win, McDonell clinched the Western Cloverbelt title for the first time in program history. The last conference title for the Lady Macks came in the 1988-89 season when they won the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference title before it was dissolved in 2000.
Lady Macks junior Emily Cooper kicked off the game with a three-pointer ten seconds in to get the Lady Macks on the board first.
A three-pointer by senior Marley Hughes made it 9-7 McDonell four minutes into the game.
With the game tied at 9-9, Cooper got a steal and took it to the basket for a layup, making it 11-9 McDonell with 11:30 left in the first half.
Midway through the first half, the Lady Macks had a 15-9 lead.
Once McDonell got hot from behind the arc, they began to increase their lead. Another Cooper three-pointer gave the Lady Macks their largest lead of the game, 22-13, with just under five minutes left in the first half.
A few minutes later, a score in the low post by junior Aubrey Dorn made it 30-17 with a minute left in the first half.
At halftime, McDonell led 32-19. Cooper led all scorers with 13 points at the half.
To start the second half, the Lady Macks continued to apply pressure to the Blackhawks on defense and forced several turnovers, which they were able to turn into fast break scores on the other end.
They also continued to hit shots, and a few minutes into the second half, they began to pull away. With 13:30 left, a three-pointer by junior Maddy Geissler made it 40-23 McDonell.
What followed was a 10-2 run for the Macks. At the midway point of the second half, a fast-break score by Dorn made it 50-25 McDonell.
Cooper’s third three-pointer of the game made the score 57-28 with four minutes left. The Lady Macks were able to empty their bench for the last few minutes of the game.
McDonell outscored Bloomer 35-16 in the second half, and they ran away with a 67-35 win to lock up the conference title.
Cooper led the Lady Macks with 18 points in the game. Dorn had 16 points and Hughes added 12 points. For Bloomer, junior Brooklyn Sarauer led with six points.
Following the game, Cooper said despite the challenge of being a fairly young team, she knew from the start that this team had great potential.
“After the first day of practice, it was a different vibe,” she said. “The positive vibes were there, and last year losing seven seniors and regrouping, it was a lot, and after the first practice I knew that we were going to be something special.”
Next up for the Lady Macks, they travel to Cadott on Friday for their final conference game of the season at 7:15 p.m. As for Bloomer, they host Fall Creek on Thursday night at 7:15 p.m.