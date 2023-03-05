For the third year in a row, the McDonell Lady Macks are headed to state.
McDonell defeated the Siren Dragons 70-48 in the regional finals at Barron High School to punch their ticket back to state.
For the third year in a row, the McDonell Lady Macks are headed to state.
McDonell defeated the Siren Dragons 70-48 in the regional finals at Barron High School to punch their ticket back to state.
Lady Macks junior guard Emily Cooper, the Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year, hit six three-pointers in the first half to help lead McDonell to a 44-25 halftime lead. She led the Lady Macks with 23 points in the game, all in the first half.
The Lady Macks earned the No. 1 seed in the Division Five state bracket and will face fourth-seeded Albany in the semifinals on Friday morning. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
McDonell got hot right away to start the game against Siren, beginning on a 20-5 run, which included three consecutive three-pointers (one from senior Marley Hughes, two from Cooper).
After Siren trimmed their deficit to 21-10, the Lady Macks went on another run. They took a 31-10 lead after a 10-0 run, which included back-to-back threes from Cooper.
The Lady Macks seemingly couldn’t miss from outside in the first half. McDonell junior Maddie Geissler hit the Lady Macks’ eighth three-pointer with 37 seconds left until halftime.
McDonell dominated on both sides of the floor, as their hot shooting allowed them to stay out in front of Siren defensively and play aggressively on that end as well.
The Lady Macks led 44-25 at the half, with Cooper’s six three-pointers and 23 points leading the way. Siren sophomore Emma Peterson scored over half of the Dragons’ total in the first half with 15 points.
McDonell was held scoreless for the first few minutes of the second half, but junior forward Aubrey Dorn got them on the board with a score in the low post with 14:30 remaining in the game. McDonell led 46-38.
The Dragons’ defense gave Cooper blanket coverage throughout the whole second half, so the Lady Macks turned to their other scorers. Dorn got in a rhythm in the paint and the Lady Macks were still pushing the tempo on offense.
Hughes led the Lady Macks’ fastbreak offense to several easy baskets in a row midway through the second half, taking one to the hoop herself and finding sophomore Sophie Schmidgall on the run deep twice for scores.
Geissler hit her second three-pointer to put McDonell up 62-32 with eight minutes left.
Dorn’s low post offense made a big impact in the second half for the Lady Macks. She scored 11 of her 14 points in the game after halftime.
In the end, Siren was never able to hold off the Lady Macks and go on a run in the second half to get back in the game.
Cooper’s 23 points led the Lady Macks in the game, while Dorn had 14 points, Hughes had 11, Schmidgall had 10 and Geissler had six. Peterson led Siren with 23 points.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.