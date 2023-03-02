marleyhughes3-2.jpg

Lady Macks senior Marley Hughes goes up for a shot against Prairie Farm during their win in the section semifinals on Thursday night at Chippewa Falls High School.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

The McDonell Lady Macks are one win away from a trip to state.

The Lady Macks knocked off the undefeated Prairie Farm Panthers 61-57 in the sectional semifinals on Thursday night at Chippewa Falls High School.