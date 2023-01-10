4F4A3675.jpg

The Lady Macks’ Emily Cooper pick pockets Cadott’s Elly Eiler with tough press during the first half on Tuesday night at McDonell Central High School.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

Tuesday night featured a matchup between the two girls basketball teams atop the Cloverbelt-West standings, as the undefeated Cadott Hornets visited McDonell to take on the Lady Macks in a loud, packed gymnasium.

McDonell entered the game 6-0 in conference play and 9-2 overall, while Cadott entered at 6-0 in conference play and 12-0 overall.