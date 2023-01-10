Tuesday night featured a matchup between the two girls basketball teams atop the Cloverbelt-West standings, as the undefeated Cadott Hornets visited McDonell to take on the Lady Macks in a loud, packed gymnasium.
McDonell entered the game 6-0 in conference play and 9-2 overall, while Cadott entered at 6-0 in conference play and 12-0 overall.
The game was not as close as expected, however, as the Lady Macks got on a roll early and never looked back, cruising to a 70-45 win over the undefeated Hornets on their home floor.
McDonell began the game on an 11-5 run after taking advantage of a few early Cadott turnovers.
Cadott rallied to get back in the game in the early minutes, so with 10:30 remaining in the first half, the two sides were even at 15-15.
The Lady Macks kept firing on offense, as back-to-back three-pointers by juniors Emily Cooper and Maddy Geissler put the Lady Macks up 23-17 with nine minutes left to play in the first half.
With 6:30 left, a basket in the paint by senior Emily Thaler put the Lady Macks up by double-digits, 27-17.
A three-pointer by senior Marley Hughes made it 39-22 Lady Macks with 2:30 remaining in the first half.
One last three-pointer by Cooper made it 44-22 Lady Macks at the half.
McDonell found success on defense in the first half, forcing turnovers and allowing their offense to score quickly on the fast break.
Cadott was never able to get in a rhythm on offense in the half, and McDonell’s success shooting outside allowed them to gain their 22-point advantage. The Lady Macks hit seven three-pointers in the first half.
Cooper led at halftime with 16 points, while Hughes had nine and junior Aubrey Dorn had eight.
A minute and a half into the second half, the Lady Macks had already piled on seven more points, making it 51-22.
Throughout the second half, Cadott’s struggles on both sides of the ball continued. McDonell ran their balanced offensive attack for the whole game, and Cadott was unable to get in their way or go on a run.
McDonell’s offense shined all evening, from their outside shooting to their sharp ball movement, and they cruised to a 70-45 win on their home floor over the undefeated Hornets.
With the win, the Lady Macks took over sole possession of first place in the Western Cloverbelt.
Cooper led the Lady Macks in scoring with 24 points, including six three-pointers. Sophomore Sophie Schmidgall finished with 13 points, Dorn had 12 and Hughes had 9.
Despite the loss, Cadott senior Lauryn Goettl led the game in scoring with 25 points. Fellow senior Elly Eiler added 11 points for the Hornets.
Hughes, a Lady Macks team captain, said after the game that applying pressure on defense and their fast, aggressive scheme on offense led them to their dominant performance and gaining first place in the conference.
“It feels good to be on top,” Hughes said. “I don’t know if we’ve ever had that sole position at the top since I’ve been here, so it feels amazing.”
She said getting this big win in a great atmosphere in their home gym in front of their fans made it even more special.
“A home win is always the best type of win, and it felt almost like a playoff game, so it felt amazing,” Hughes said.
Next up for Cadott, they face another road game on Friday, this time at Regis High School. As for the Lady Macks, they host another home game on Thursday against Mondovi. Both games will tip-off at 7:15 p.m.