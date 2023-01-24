MACKS AT CRICKETS GBB

Kambel Sell of the Crickets gets her hand above the ball for an attempted block as the Macks’ Marley Hughes goes in for a layup on Tuesday night at Fall Creek.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

On Tuesday night, the McDonell Lady Macks basketball team earned another Western Cloverbelt win to remain undefeated in conference play.

The Lady Macks traveled to Fall Creek to take on the 5-3 Crickets, and went home with a 52-40 win.