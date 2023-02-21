GBB - Colby at Regis

Regis' Annabelle Schroeder guards Colby's Alexis Vanderhoof Tuesday night in the first round of the WIAA girls' basketball playoffs. 

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

The Regis Ramblers will continue on in the WIAA girls’ basketball playoffs after a 76-43 win over the Colby Hornets. The Ramblers were the sixth seed and the Hornets were the 11th seed.

At the top of the first, the Ramblers built a strong lead for themselves, sinking shot after shot. The Hornets struggled to keep possession of the ball, and when they had it, they struggled to put it up.