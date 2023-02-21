The Regis Ramblers will continue on in the WIAA girls’ basketball playoffs after a 76-43 win over the Colby Hornets. The Ramblers were the sixth seed and the Hornets were the 11th seed.
At the top of the first, the Ramblers built a strong lead for themselves, sinking shot after shot. The Hornets struggled to keep possession of the ball, and when they had it, they struggled to put it up.
The Ramblers’ highest lead in the first was by 17, which they stretched in the second, where their greatest lead was by 37 points.
Regis found its success in rebounds in the first, taking Colby’s missed shots under the basket and forcing turnovers.
“We really tried to focus on rebounding for the last couple days in practice, and I think it showed,” Regis head coach Teddy Joas said.
Those turnovers helped the Ramblers build their lead, and Regis led 38-19 at the end of the first.
In the second, the Hornets tried to chip away at their deficit, but three Hornet fouls early on awarded Regis’ Carly Borst three consecutive trips to the free throw line.
Borst went 5-for-6 from the line, and the Ramblers kept up the momentum, making a shot, forcing a turnover, making another shot, and then doing the same thing again, for a quick 11-point run for the Ramblers. This expanded on their advantage, bringing the score to 59-25 for a 33-point lead.
The Ramblers held onto their lead, not letting themselves get comfortable with their scoring advantage. They continued to sink shots and play tough defense on the Hornets, who were working hard to chip away at their deficit.
The Hornets got the final say, ending the game’s scoring with a pair of free throws, putting the final score at 76-43.
Leading in scoring for the Ramblers was Ashley Chilson with 20 and Borst with 17.
This win was what the Regis team was looking for.
“I kind of pictured in my head what would happen,” Joas said, “but they executed it and now I have to get them to continue believing in what we're going to do.”
The Lady Ramblers will hit the road to play the No. 3 seed Durand-Arkansaw team Friday. Going into Friday’s game, the Regis team is feeling confident in the matchup.
“I think our winning streak right now is really fueling us,” Chilson said. “Our whole team dynamic at the moment is just really good right now and if we just keep that up I think we have a really good chance.”