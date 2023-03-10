The Blair-Taylor Lady Wildcats are one win away from a state title.
The No. 2 seeded Wildcats trounced the No. 3 Wabeno/Laona Rebels 55-26 on Friday morning in the state semifinals at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
They will face the No. 1 seeded McDonell Lady Macks on Saturday at 11:05 a.m. in the Division 5 championship game.
The Wildcats built an initial lead over the Rebels in the early minutes. They began the game on a 7-0 run, capped off by a three-pointer by senior Kierstyn Kindschy.
Midway through the first half, the Wildcats had built a 17-4 lead after senior guard Abby Thompson hit back-to-back three-pointers.
The Wildcats took a 31-12 lead into halftime after holding the Rebels to 20% shooting from the floor in the first half.
The Wildcats were 5-12 on three-pointers in the half, led by Kindschy who was 3-3 on her attempts from long range.
The Wildcats grabbed 11 offensive rebounds, as their second-chance points demoralized the Rebels throughout the first half.
The second half was more of the same, as the Rebels couldn’t get anything going on offense and the Wildcats continued to give themselves second-chance opportunities on the offensive glass.
Midway through the second half, after a three-pointer by senior guard Lindsay Steien, the Wildcats held a 43-22 lead.
The Rebels were held scoreless for the final seven minutes of the game, as Blair-Taylor finished out their 55-26 win to punch their ticket into tomorrow’s championship game.
Thompson led the Wildcats with 18 points, Steien had 16 points and Kindschy had nine points.
Wildcats senior forward Sydney Fremstad led the way on the glass with 11 rebounds, including seven offensive rebounds.
The Wildcats grabbed 17 offensive rebounds in the game and forced 24 turnovers.
Next up for the Wildcats, they will face off with McDonell on Saturday morning in a matchup of two high-powered offenses. The winner will be going home with a Division 5 state title.
