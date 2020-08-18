The schools of the Lakeland Conference plan to participate in the fall sports season, conference commissioner and Northwood athletic director Curt Zamzow told the Leader-Telegram in an email Tuesday.
"The schools of the Lakeland Conference have been working hard to find the best course of action for fall sports," the conference said in a release. "The primary focus of this discussion was the safety of our student athletes, their families, their coaches, and their fans. The schools took into account the recent plans shared by the WIAA as well as insights and ideas communicated by all groups of the Conference: Superintendents, principals, athletic directors, and coaches. After much discussion, the Lakeland Conference approved the adoption of the WIAA plans for fall sports with some specific additions."
Conference championships will be awarded if a full schedule is played, or if a consensus can be reached by the conference schools in that division. All-conference teams will be selected as usual.
The Lakeland consists of 20 schools: Birchwood, Bruce, Clayton, Clear Lake, Cornell, Flambeau, Frederic, Grantsburg, Lake Holcombe, Luck, New Auburn, Northwood, Prairie Farm, Saint Croix Falls, Shell Lake, Siren, Turtle Lake, Unity, Webster and Winter.
In football, teams will begin practice on Sept. 7 and have a scrimmage on Sept. 18. Regularly scheduled conference games will begin on Sept. 25, and games that were originally scheduled prior to Sept. 25 are rescheduled to October and November.
The Lakeland sponsors both 11-player and 8-player football. Its 11-player faction is one league, while schools playing 8-player are broken into two divisions.
Volleyball will also begin practice on Sept. 7. Teams can begin playing conference matches on Sept. 15. Scrimmages are planned for Sept. 12.
Cross country could begin practicing on Monday, and will be allowed to begin competition on Aug. 25. The Lakeland will hold a conference meet at Bruce on Oct. 13.
Spectators will be allowed to attend competitions, with limitations. School passes will be issued to the immediate family of each each athlete, and only those with passes will be allowed to attend. A maximum of six tickets will be issued to each student. Pass holders will not be charged admission.
The conference acknowledged those plans could change though.
"Depending upon current conditions at the time of an event, and guidelines/regulations issued by county and state health departments, this policy could/will change," the conference's proposal said.
The Lakeland joins the Dairyland as the first two local conferences to announce plans for the fall thus far. The Dairyland announced in July it was planning to conduct conference-only schedules in the fall.
Some individual schools in the Chippewa Valley have also confirmed they will play in the fall: Alma Center Lincoln, Baldwin-Woodville and Barron.
McDonell athletic director Emily Mallek told the Leader-Telegram in an email that the Cloverbelt Conference is having meetings this week and she expects a decision to be made on the status of the fall season by the end of Friday.