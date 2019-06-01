After giving up 14 or more runs in each of its first four games of the season, the Eau Claire Express were desperate for someone to step up on the mound.
And for a minute during the team’s home opener against Duluth on Saturday at Carson Park, it looked like it wasn’t going to happen.
Until Eau Claire sent a right-handed buzzsaw out onto the hill.
Cole LaLonde set the tone for the Express bullpen, striking out 11 in four innings of work to highlight seven scoreless innings from Eau Claire relievers for a 9-4 win over the Huskies.
“I was just attacking guys and going right at them, nothing else really,” LaLonde said. “I was trying to let them hit it and not try to strike everyone out. I struck a lot of guys out, but it was mostly just trying to attack guys.”
It was the first win of the season for the Express in what was the first taste of Carson Park for many of the team’s players. It was LaLonde’s first day in Eau Claire.
The issues that plagued the Express throughout their first four losses of the season made themselves known immediately in the home opener.
Starting pitcher Tim Ewald’s first pitch of the night plunked the leadoff hitter, and his second escaped past catcher Adam Krajewski to send the runner into scoring position.
Shortly after, a fielding error on a ground ball allowed the Huskies to score the first run of the night without making an out, continuing a streak of shaky defense and pitching to start the year for Eau Claire.
“We have great arms, just haven’t had much success throwing strikes,” Express manager Dale Varsho said.
Offense has not been the Express’ problem early in the year, and that continued to hold true Saturday. Eau Claire’s Sam Stonskas tied things up with a rocket into the left-center gap to drive in a pair in the bottom of the second. Brock Burton turned it into a 5-2 lead for the Express not long after with a three-RBI double that snuck down the first-base line and into the outfield corner.
Ewald struggled with command again in the third inning, walking in two runs before being replaced by LaLonde as the lead shrunk to 5-4. The right-handed reliever kept the Huskies honest, only issuing two walks in four innings of relief compared to six in two innings for Ewald.
LaLonde was untouchable at times, striking out the side in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
“The guys that came out of the pen filled it up, threw it hard and kept them off balance,” Varsho said. “It was really nice.”
Eau Claire extended its lead to 6-4 on a run-scoring fielder’s choice with the bases loaded in the sixth, and RBI singles from Boone Montgomery and Krajewski — an Eau Claire native — in the seventh added three more runs.
It was more help than the bullpen needed. Nick Alvarado pitched three scoreless innings to end the game. Both he and LaLonde were experiencing the park, team and city for the first time Saturday.
“The team’s awesome, everyone’s really nice,” LaLonde said. “The field’s awesome, the environment’s awesome. Everything was great, really.”
The second and final game of the series is at 3:05 p.m. today in Duluth.
Eau Claire 9, Duluth 4
Duluth 202 000 000 — 4 4 2
Eau Claire 050 001 30X — 9 11 2
WP: Cole LaLonde (4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 K). LP: Owen Meaney (2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).
Leading hitters — Eau Claire: Brock Burton 3-5 (2B, 3 RBI).
Records: Eau Claire 1-4, Duluth 3-2.