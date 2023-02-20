Immanuel’s Vance Havemeier drives past Mondovi’s Andrew Rud on Monday night at Immanuel Lutheran.
Immanuel's Bryce Sydow shoots over Mondovi's Jared Falkner on Monday night at Immanuel Lutheran.
On Monday night, the Immanuel Lutheran Lancers earned a hard-fought non-conference win on their home floor, defeating the Mondovi Buffaloes 59-48.
After only leading by one point at halftime, the Lancers dominated on both sides of the floor in the second half to run away with the contest.
To begin the first half, Immanuel started on a 10-4 run as Mondovi struggled to shoot early in the game.
The Lancers forced several Mondovi turnovers in the early minutes with their zone defense and were quick to get out on the fast break.
As the first half continued, Mondovi began to hit some shots from outside and started to narrow their deficit.
With two minutes left in the first half, Mondovi had it down to a one score game, trailing 26-23.
At halftime, the Lancers led 28-27. Immanuel junior Carter Rutz led with 13 points in the first half, while Mondovi senior Jarod Falkner had 11 points.
Three minutes into the second half, the two sides were knotted up at 31-31.
Rutz hit his fourth three-pointer of the game to make it 34-31 Lancers with 13:30 left to play.
A few minutes later, a fast-break layup by Immanuel’s junior Vance Havemeier made it 39-38 Lancers with just under 11 minutes left.
In the middle of the second half, Immanuel got hot on both sides of the floor, finding open shots and forcing some Mondovi turnovers.
After back to back threes by Havemeier and Rutz, the Lancers led 45-38 with nine minutes left.
Mondovi struggled with turnovers as the Lancers got hot on offense, which led to an Immanuel run.
A 13-0 run by the Lancers made it 50-38 with 6:30 left to play.
After a long dry spell on offense, they got a few needed baskets in the low post. Mondovi’s junior Austin Remington got back to back scores in the post to make it 50-42 with 5:30 left.
However, Mondovi couldn’t hold the Lancers as they tried to narrow their deficit. An inside score by Immanuel junior Bryce Sydow made it 56-44 with three minutes left.
Throughout the whole second half, Mondovi struggled to find the rhythm they had on offense late in the first half when they cut into Immanuel’s early lead.
The Lancers had consistently good ball movement on offense throughout the game, which opened up plenty of opportunities from three-point range and in the paint for their scorers.
In the end, Mondovi ran out of time for a run. Senior Dawson Rud got a steal and dumped it to senior Andrew Rud for a score, but they still trailed 59-46 with a minute left.
After a dominant showing on both sides of the floor in the second half, the Lancers finished out a 59-46 win.
Rutz and Havemeier led the Lancers with 19 points each, while junior Bryce Sydow added nine points. For Mondovi, Falkner had 15 points and Max Marten had 13 points.
Next up for Immanuel, they host Alma Center Lincoln at home on Thursday night at 7:15. As for Mondovi, they travel to Boyceville on Thursday night for a 7:15 tip-off.
Looking ahead to the WIAA tournament, sixth-seeded Immanuel will host the eleventh-seeded Thorp on Tuesday, February 28 on their home floor.
Tenth-seeded Mondovi will face seventh-seeded Neillsville in the first round on Tuesday, February 28 in Neillsville.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.