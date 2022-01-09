High scores were abundant throughout the weekend at the Chippewa Valley Match Games. Naturally, it took one more to clinch the title.
Dave Langer bowled a 279 in the finals to unseat defending champion John Kreyer Jr. and win the championship at Wagner’s Lanes. It capped another successful running of the longstanding tournament, which routinely draws some of the top bowlers from around the Midwest.
“The scores were high,” Denny Burkart, the tournament director, said. “It really was a successful weekend. We had a lot of close matches, a lot that were decided by one, two, three pins. That makes for an interesting tournament.”
Langer finished second in the overall standings to earn his spot in the knockout rounds. The resident of the Twin Cities area defeated Will Mateffy 203-185 in the penultimate round, and then matched his best round of the day against Kreyer to earn the crown and the $1,500 prize that came with it.
The annual tournament featured two days of bowling at Wagner’s Lanes. Eighty-five bowlers took part, including some who have earned some serious accolades in their careers. The field drew from all over Wisconsin and Minnesota.
The competition was so tough that even some hall-of-fame caliber bowlers didn’t get past the qualification cut.
“The talent level was just so high,” Burkart said. “It reads like a who’s who of the Midwest, it really does. We had a great turnout, and the stepladder was super. I thought the shot was going to be tougher than it was, but it wasn’t for these guys.”
Will Mateffy took third, Chris Hill was fourth and Brent Newman was fifth. Each of the top five finishers in the stepladder sequence on Sunday earned a chunk of prize money.
Eau Claire’s Pat Burkart was the top finisher from the Chippewa Valley. He placed 19th.
Denny Burkart estimated the tournament has been running for roughly 60 years. Several previous champions were in the field this year.