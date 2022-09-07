GREEN BAY — Davante Adams might not be the only notable receiver missing when the Green Bay Packers open their season.

Allen Lazard hasn’t practiced this week due to an ankle injury, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday’s game at Minnesota. That means the Packers and MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be without their top returning receiver as they adapt to life without Adams, the two-time All-Pro who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March.