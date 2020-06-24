Northwest Wisconsin's final two representatives at the Wisconsin State Golf Association Match Play Championship were both knocked out on Wednesday in Kenosha.
Spring Valley's Tyler Leach fell in the quarterfinals, dropping a 5 & 3 match (five holes behind with three left to play) to Chadd Slutzky of Deer Park, Ill. Slutzky was too tough to top after sinking six birdies in the first 14 holes, and a double-bogey from Leach on the 15th sealed the match.
Leach, the No. 5 seed, reached the quarters with a narrow one-hole win over Sheboygan's Maxwell Schmidtke earlier in the day.
Leach's play on the front nine helped him edge Schmidtke. He birdied three of the first seven holes, and held on in the back nine to advance to the quarterfinals. He had a clean round with only one bogey.
Eau Claire's Matt Tolan, the top seed at the tournament, fell in the Round of 16 at the hands of Kenosha's Todd Schaap in 20 holes of play. The two both shot 68s in 18 holes.
Tolan birdied four of the first seven holes, but three bogeys from holes No. 9 to 18 forced the two to play extra holes, where Schaap did enough to move on.
The next event on the WSGA men's schedule is the WPLA Ray Fischer Amateur Championship in Janesville from Friday to Sunday. Tolan and Rice Lake native Ben Resnick are in the tournament field, which also includes former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Burlington native Tony Romo.