Spring Valley native Tyler Leach is tied for 10th place entering Thursday's final round of the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship in Nekoosa.
Leach slid two spots down the leaderboard after shooting a 76 in Wednesday's third round at Sand Valley Resort. The Marquette golfer is 3 over par for the tournament. He'll have some ground to make up if he wants to bring home the title on Thursday, trailing the leaders by five strokes.
The front nine provided several challenges and led to three bogeys and a double bogey compared to one birdie for Leach. But the back nine was more favorable, producing two birdies and two bogeys. He closed out the round with a birdie on the 18th hole.
Hudson's Tyler Obermueller is in a tie for first place at 2 under par. He carded a 74 in the third round and is knotted up with Lake Geneva's Blake Wisdom atop the leaderboard. Obermueller made two birdies and 14 pars to remain in contention entering the final day of play.
Fellow Hudson competitor Bennett Swavely is tied for 10th along with Leach and three others.
Eau Claire's Will Schlitz carded a 78 for the second consecutive day and is tied for 31st. This year's WIAA Division 1 state champion is 9 over par for the tournament. He had a pair of birdies on Wednesday.
A champion will be crowned after the fourth round on Thursday.