With one swing of the bat, Sam Stange etched his name into the Eau Claire North history book.
The two-sport athlete was no stranger to the big moment as he stepped into the batter’s box in Grand Chute on June 14. Just four months earlier he scored a double-overtime goal for Eau Claire North boys hockey that sent the program to the state tournament for the first time since 2006.
But this time was different. This was for the Division 1 state championship.
Stange came up to bat for the historic North program with the Huskies in peril, down 4-2 to Sun Prairie with two outs in the sixth inning. But he entered with the possibility of a script-worthy ending, with a pair of runners on base.
Every Husky fan in the stadium likely thought the same thing. Are we about to see one last magical Stange moment?
That they did.
Stange hammered the ball past the fence in right field, giving the Huskies a 5-4 lead they would hold onto for their first state title since 2011.
“It’s something you dream of,” veteran North coach Bob Johnson said after the game. “We needed someone to be a hero, and he stepped up with two guys on and put us up by one. Unbelievable.”
Stange could have earned the 2019 Leader-Telegram male athlete of the year award based solely on his contributions in one of his two sports. Combine his efforts, and it was near a no-brainer.
On the ice, Stange was the top point producer in the area, earning at least a share of the Leader-Telegram’s all-area player of the year for a second straight year. He led North and the Big Rivers in scoring and ranked sixth in the state in the regular season.
He was named the state’s player of the year by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association and a second-team All-USA selection by USA Today.
Among his most memorable showings was a four-point performance against Eau Claire Memorial on Jan. 3 as the Huskies earned their first victory against the Abes in two years and only the second in 13 seasons.
“As soon as Coach (Ryan) Parker got here we’ve been building this program up to this,” Stange said following the win vs. the Abes. “This is a win for everyone that’s been involved in a program since then.”
North’s hockey season ended in the first round in Madison with a 5-1 loss to Verona, but it remained a historic year for the program.
In the spring, he earned yet another state player of the year honor, this time from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association. On the diamond, Stange hit .533 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in addition to his storybook final moment in the sun.
He was honored at the Leader-Telegram Prep Sports Awards in May as the male athlete of the year.
“Sam is special, you watch him on the ice rink or baseball field and you can see what kind of athlete he is,” Johnson said following the baseball team’s victory in the sectional finals. “He’s so modest. He’s in charge of at-bats. He leads by example and that’s contagious.”
Stange, a Wisconsin hockey commit, is currently playing at the junior level with the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League. He’s been nearly a point-per-game player, notching 24 points on 14 goals and nine assists in 25 games.
He made his commitment to the Badgers official in November when he signed his letter of intent. He’s set to rejoin former Husky linemate Zach Urdahl at some point in Madison.
Stange succeeded on the athletic stage and in the classroom and remained humble even after the honors began piling up. It may be quite a while before this area sees another quite like him.
“He’s the complete package,” Parker said.