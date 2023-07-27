3M Open Golf

Lee Hodges hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round at the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club on Thursday in Blaine, Minn.

 Bruce Kluckhohn

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Lee Hodges got off to a good start in his bid to make the FedEx Cup playoffs, shooting an 8-under 63 on Thursday for a one-stroke lead in the first round of the 3M Open.

Two-time major champion Justin Thomas, who’s trying to make both the playoffs and the U.S. Ryder Cup team, opened with a 69 in windier afternoon conditions at the TPC Twin Cities.

  