The Altoona Legion baseball 19U team is headed to the Class A state tournament for the second year in a row after it captured a regional championship on Sunday in Baldwin.
Altoona defeated Osceola 8-1 in the regional finals to win its second consecutive regional championship. The team went 3-0 at the tournament to win the title.
Post 550 will head to Viroqua for the state tournament, which begins on Friday. It is Altoona’s fifth appearance at state.
Altoona opened the tournament with a 15-0 win over Osceola on Friday and got through a weather postponement to defeat Osseo 4-1 on Sunday.
That clinched a spot in the championship round, where they beat Osceola again to head to state.
“We knew they could hit well,” Altoona manager Justin Lau said of Osceola on Friday, “so we had to bring our best guys on defense.”
Altoona won two games at last year’s state tournament before being eliminated by Viroqua. After outscoring their opponents 27-1 at regionals, they’ll be looking to make another deep run at state. Confidence is high heading to Viroqua.
“We made plays when we needed to, and that really helps out,” Lau said on Friday.
In Class AA regional action at River Falls over the weekend, the hosts earned a regional title to advance to state. Menomonie fell to River Falls 12-2 and New Richmond 5-1 to conclude its season.