ALTOONA — The Altoona American Legion Post 550 19U baseball team is gearing up for its second consecutive trip to the state tournament. According to coach Justin Lau, the squad leaves for Viroqua at 9 a.m. on Friday. They open the tournament with a Friday meeting with Wittenberg at 2 p.m.
Lau admitted he does not really know anything about Wittenberg as an opponent other than they played pretty well in spring ball.
"Regardless of our opponent, we’re just going to go in and play our game, and see what we can do," he said. "If we have a solid defense and solid pitching then we typically are able to kind of figure out our at-bats. So it'll probably be pretty defensive, and (about) being able to make plays."
Altoona bested Osceola twice in the Class A double-elimination regional tournament at Baldwin last weekend to earn the trip to the state tournament. First Altoona served Osceola a 15-0 shellacking Friday afternoon, before beating Osseo 4-1 one in its second game of the regional tournament. Altoona faced Osceola a second time Sunday afternoon, and played to an 8-1 victory for the regional championship.
This is Altoona’s second consecutive trip to the state tournament, and fifth trip overall. CJ Varsho, And Logan Lau explained it’s a great experience to be able to go to years in a row.
“I think it’ll be really good competition," Logan Lau said. "That’s the biggest part of it. You’re going to see a lot of good pitching. It should be fun. The fun experience will be just doing this as a team. We always have fun at the hotel, and with how we like to get ready for the game.”
Varsho also emphasized the aspect of having fun with the experience.
"A big part of it is keeping yourself mentally present,” Varsho said.
Lau and Varsho agreed one of the biggest challenges of the state tournament weekend is managing the downtime between games, making sure you get enough sleep, and game preparation. Lau and Varsho are two players who returned to this year’s team after playing at state last year
They are joined by fellow 2021 teammates Dyllan Bauer, Ajay Lenberg, Caleb Wells, Riley Wiggins, Kyle Rasmussen, and Colin Boyarski.
Altoona won its opening game at last year's state tournament, beating Clintonville 2-1. They dropped their second game against Denmark to fall into the elimination bracket but extended their stay by holding off West Salem 10-9. Their state experience ended with a 10-2 loss to Viroqua in the late rounds.
"I know the team is very appreciative of the opportunity to go to state," Coach Lau said. "I think they’re having fun with each other and hanging out with their friends, and playing baseball.”