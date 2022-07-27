ALTOONA — The Altoona American Legion Post 550 19U baseball team is gearing up for its second consecutive trip to the state tournament. According to coach Justin Lau, the squad leaves for Viroqua at 9 a.m. on Friday. They open the tournament with a Friday meeting with Wittenberg at 2 p.m.

Lau admitted he does not really know anything about Wittenberg as an opponent other than they played pretty well in spring ball.