The Chippewa Falls Post 77 Legion baseball team proved it could weather any storm Superior could throw at it on Tuesday. That ability was tested until the very end though.
With the tying run 90 feet away at third base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Superior's Kole Paulsen rocketed a line drive deep into center field. Chippewa Falls outfielder Easton Bobb was up to the task though, quickly ranging back and making a running grab over his head to secure Post 77's 6-5 win over the Reds in the opening round of a Class AAA regional at Carson Park.
"(My heart rate) was pretty high," Chippewa Falls coach Jordan Steinmetz said. "Our center fielder was going back and he made a nice play on that one."
Chippewa Falls rode a quality start from pitcher Brendan Bresina and a 12-hit day from the lineup to hold on against the Reds. Post 77 led 5-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning and fended off a couple of late charges from Superior.
The victory sends Chippewa Falls into the winner's bracket in the double-elimination tournament. Post 77 takes on either Eau Claire or La Crosse on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The regional champion advances to next week's state tournament.
Bresina pitched six strong innings, holding the Reds to four hits and one earned run while striking out five. His ability to go deep into the game allows Chippewa Falls to save arms for the coming days as the tournament unfolds.
"It's good because if I eat a lot of innings, that leaves room for all of our pitchers to pitch as many innings as they can," Bresina said. "Because once you run out of pitching in these things, it's really hard to win games. So it's good that I got a lot of pitches in, good that I ate up a whole game so that now our other guys can go out and throw a lot of strikes too."
On the flip side, Dawson Goodman paced Post 77 with a 4-for-4 day at the plate. Jackson Gugel and Liam Brennan also had multi-hit games. Post 77 also benefited from six Superior errors.
"Our bats have gotten hot as of late," Steinmetz said. "The kids have been doing a good job of hitting the ball hard, putting the ball in play instead of striking out or something like that. They're doing a really good job of having good at-bats."
Chippewa Falls took an immediate lead on an RBI single from Gugel and an RBI double by Brennan in the top of the first. Goodman tacked on a third run in the fourth, belting an RBI double of his own. Post 77 added two more runs in the fifth, with Bobb driving in Brennan on a sacrifice fly and Grady Fredrick scoring on a wild pitch.
"If you put the ball in play, that's the best thing," Bresina said. "It's better than strikeouts, it's better than pop ups. Put the ball on the ground and it's most likely to make the other team make errors or most likely for you to get on base. As a pitcher that's the best feeling in the world, because you can out out there with all the confidence in the world and pitch your heart out."
Superior's only offense through the first four innings came on Abraham Ahlberg's solo homer in the second inning. But the Reds clawed back into the game with three runs in the fifth, highlighted by a two-RBI double by Paulsen.
Goodman provided a crucial insurance run for Post 77 in the sixth inning when he scored on a wild pitch. Superior's Carter Kalin hit an RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh to pull the Reds within one, but was stranded on third base to end the game thanks to Bobb's catch in center field.
Parker Coach earned the save by closing out the game in the seventh.
Chippewa Falls 6, Superior 5
CF;200;121;0;— 6 12 2
Superior;010;030;1;— 5 5 6
WP: Brendan Bresina (6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 1 BB). LP: Mason Stenberg (4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 6 K, 1 BB). Leading hitters: CF: Dawson Goodman 4-4 (2B, RBI), Jackson Gugel 2-4 (RBI), Liam Brennan 2-3 (2B, RBI), Ben Westaby 1-4 (2B). Superior: Abraham Ahlberg 1-2 (HR, RBI), Kole Paulsen 2-4 (2B, 2 RBI), Carter Kalin 1-4 (3B, RBI).