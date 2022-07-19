The Chippewa Falls Post 77 Legion baseball team proved it could weather any storm Superior could throw at it on Tuesday. That ability was tested until the very end though.

With the tying run 90 feet away at third base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Superior's Kole Paulsen rocketed a line drive deep into center field. Chippewa Falls outfielder Easton Bobb was up to the task though, quickly ranging back and making a running grab over his head to secure Post 77's 6-5 win over the Reds in the opening round of a Class AAA regional at Carson Park.