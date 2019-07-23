The Chippewa Falls Post 77 17U Legion baseball team finished as state runner-up this season, falling to Bay Port 12-7 in Tuesday's state championship game in Marshfield.
Chippewa Falls burst out of the gate with six runs in the top of the first, but Bay Port answered with seven of their own in the bottom of the frame.
Post 77 tied the game with a run in the top of the third, but again Bay Port answered with a run in the bottom half to regain the lead. Bay Port scored four runs across the final four innings to pull away for the state title.
AJ Schemenauer hit a grand slam as part of Chippewa Falls' six-run first inning. Post 77 finished state tournament play with a 3-2 record.