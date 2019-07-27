CHIPPEWA FALLS – It was Eau Claire Pizza Hut/Post 53’s turn.
In a series that has gone back and forth all season, there is no better way to explain it.
Rocketing 22 hits across the Gannon Family field at Casper Park, Pizza Hut scored eight times in the first two innings and went on to a stunning 19-1 win over Chippewa Falls Post 77 Saturday afternoon.
The victory advances Pizza Hut (20-14) to a 10 a.m. game today against Rock County in the American Legion AAA state baseball tournament that runs through Tuesday.
Chippewa, the Region 1 champion which lost Friday night’s late game to Wisconsin Rapids 7-1, is eliminated with a 17-10 record.
“It was a fulfilling win,” said pitcher Austin Selz, who rebounded from an unimpressive loss to Post 77 in the regional. “The big thing is that we got ahead early and had some breathing room. Chippewa hit a lot of balls that could’ve fallen but our outfielders got them.”
Selz, the former Memorial righthander who pitched some at Minot State in North Dakota this spring, was still working with a sore ankle. But he battled through it, scattering six hits and walking only two batters in coasting to the win.
“Chippewa played a late game Friday night and that may have had an impact,” Pizza Hut manager Mark Faanes said. “They’re a good team and we’ve had a lot of good games with them. Today, it just snowballed on them.”
Seven Eau Claire batters had two or more hits, led and triggered once again by Gabe O’Brien and featuring a home run from Cooper Kapanke.
O’Brien hit the game’s first pitch for a towering double and scored the first run. With a 1-0 lead in the second, he came up with the bases loaded and cleared them with another double to make it 4-0. There was no stopping Post 53 from that point.
“It started to slip away, continued to slip away and then it was gone,” said Post 77 manager Drew Steinmetz. “After a few innings, our kids said let’s just have some fun. There were no tears.
“Their (Eau Claire) bats just kept delivering and there was nothing we could do. It’s frustrating but it was out of control.”
The seven-run second was a crusher and Pizza Hut finished the day with nine runs in the seventh.
The Pizza Hut attack included nine extra-base hits with O’Brien, Carter Hesselman and Connor Stoik all ripping two doubles and Ethan Kjellberg and Logan Rasmussen one each.
O’Brien had four hits in all and drove in four runs while Stoik, Marcus Cline, Kjellberg and Rasmussen each got three hits. Kapanke, Kjellberg and Stoik each drove in three runs.
Kapanke’s two-run homer over the leftfield fence came in the second inning.
The first eight runs were charged to Post 77 starter Nolan Hutzler, who dominated the Pizza Hut bats in the regional championship game won by Chippewa 7-2 on Tuesday.
“We got 22 hits and there’s more left in the tank,” Selz said. “It gives us confidence, everybody wants to get up there and swing the bat. It was a good start to our comeback.”
The only batter Selz could not deal with was rightfielder Riley Freid. The lefthanded batter drilled a pitch over the rightfield fence for a home run in the second and went on to add a double and single in a 3-for-3 day.
Chippewa played without ground-covering centerfielder and leadoff batter Matt Pomietlo and that had to make a difference.
Pizza Hut, 2017 state champion and last year’s runner-up, was on the rebound from a tough 4-3 loss to Appleton in Friday’s opener and now has to fight back through the loser’s bracket.
“It’s day-to-day with us,” Faanes said. “We have some pitching left and we’ll do it one day at a time.”
In Saturday’s first game, Oconomowoc broke up a tie game with three runs in the seventh for a 5-2 win over Marinette.
EAU CLAIRE PIZZA HUT/POST 53 19, CHIPPEWA FALLS POST 77 1
PIZZA HUT (19)
AB-R-H-RBI: Gabe O’Brien, rf, 6-3-4-4, Connor Stoik, 3b, 6-3-3-3, Marcus Cline, cf, 5-1-3-2, Ethan Kjellberg, dh, 4-2-3-3, Cooper Kapanke, 1b, 4-2-2-3, Carter Hesselman, ss, 4-3-2-0, Jack Fentress, c, 5-0-0-0, Logan Rasmussen, lf, 4-3-3-2, Joel Zachow, 2b, 2-2-1-1, Mason Bauer, ph, 1-0-1-1. Totals 41-19-22-19.
CHIPPEWA (1)
Luke Franz, 2b, 3-0-0-0, Leo Burmeister, ph, 1-0-0-0, Luke Schemenauer, 3b, 2-0-0-0, Nelson Wahl, ph, 1-0-0-0, Dane Weiland, c, 2-0-1-0, Nolan Hutzler, p/ss, 3-0-1-0, Nate Hayes, 1b, 3-0-0-0, Riley Freid, rf, 3-1-3-1, Austin Sykora, lf, 2-0-0-0, Tieg Perlberg, ss, 0-0-0-0, Nate Custer, p, 3-0-0-0, Ben Steinmetz, cf, 2-0-0-0, Blake Trippler, ph, 1-0-1-0. Totals 26-1-6-1.
Pizza Hut 170 110 9 — 19 22 0
Chippewa 010 000 0 — 1 6 1
E — Schemenauer. LOB — Pizza Hut 7, Chippewa 8. 2B – O’Brien 2, Hesselman 2, Stoik 2, Hutzler, Kjellberg, Freid, Rasmussen. HR – Kapanke, Freid.. SF – Kjellberg. SB – Cline. CS – Cline.
IP H R ER BB SO
Pizza Hut
Austin Selz, W 7 6 1 1 2 5
Chippewa
Hutzler, L 1 2/3 7 8 8 2 3
Custer 4 2/3 12 10 10 2 2
Kendren Gullo 2/3 3 1 1 0 1
WP – Custer 2. PB – Weiland. HBP – Kapanke (by Custer), Schemenauer (by Selz). U – Jon McGinley, Dan Hoffman, Troy Ingli. T – 2:09.