All things considered, the Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 Legion baseball team is in good shape entering its toughest challenge yet.

Eau Claire, the AAA state runner-up in Wisconsin, begins play at the Great Lakes Regional on Wednesday in Midland, Mich. As the calendar begins to transition from summer to fall, baseball teams still playing in August sometimes begin to lose players to other endeavors like football or starting college classes. But Post 53 is still largely at full strength as they aim to qualify for the American Legion World Series.