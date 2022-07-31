Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 vs. Chippewa Falls Post 77 Legion baseball

Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 greets Luke Erickson (left) after his home run in a Legion baseball regional game against Chippewa Falls Post 77 on July 20 at Carson Park.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 Legion baseball team's state tournament run came up just shy of a championship, but its season isn't done yet.

Eau Claire fell to Manitowoc 6-3 in the Class AAA state championship game on Saturday in Sheboygan to finish as state runner-up. But by taking second place, Eau Claire qualified for this week's Great Lakes Regional in Midland, Mich.