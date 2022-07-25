It's been an up-and-down summer for the Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 Legion baseball team. But when the games began to matter most, the team that's loaded with talent from the city's high school programs started putting everything together.
Eau Claire is peaking at the right time, entering Tuesday's Class AAA state tournament opener against Marshfield playing its best. The offense is clicking. Pitchers are dialed in. Defense hasn't been an issue.
It's a good place to be as the program aims for the sixth state championship in its impressive history.
"We're feeling confident," outfielder Luke Erickson said after the team clinched its regional title last week. "We'll have all the pitching rested up because not a lot of guys threw a lot of innings. If we continue to roll the bats like we have, we'll be in a good spot."
Eau Claire (19-13) outscored its opponents 35-6 in three regional games last week, cruising to a regional title at Carson Park. The offense knocked 25 hits in two games against rival Chippewa Falls, and Christian Schaller's perfect game against Post 77 was a highlight for a strong pitching staff.
Quality pitching, in particular, is key at any double-elimination tournament. Eau Claire has plenty of it. Henry Wilkinson and Jalen Pascal, two of the top pitchers for Eau Claire North in the spring, both earned regional victories. Schaller, Immanuel Lutheran's ace, was perfect against Chippewa Falls. And they're just a few of the high-level arms Eau Claire can send out to the mound.
Eau Claire's bats have the ability to push opponents to their bullpens too.
"I've thought all year that our offense, we had it in us," manager Mark Faanes said last week. "We just were inconsistent — bad approaches at the plate, not always being focused. It took a regional tournament to get them focused, but (we've had) better approaches at the plate. It's not surprising to me. We've got a tough lineup, top to bottom."
Contributors from across the batting order contributed to the team's regional title. Dylan O'Connell had three hits batting third in the lineup in the second game at regionals, and, Mason Kostka had three hits from the eighth spot.
When one player got on base, another one nearly always followed.
"Hitting's a pretty contagious thing," Erickson said. "It gives everybody confidence, like, 'Hey, if you can do it, I can do it.' It's just contagious hitting, and it's important to start out good early."
Eau Claire opens the tournament against Marshfield (22-13) at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The victor plays the winner of a meeting between Genoa City and Sheboygan in a winner's bracket game at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The loser of the Eau Claire-Marshfield game heads to an elimination game against the loser of the Genoa City-Sheboygan contest at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The AAA state champion and runner-up clinch a spot at the Great Lakes Regional in Midland, Mich. The winner of that regional advances to the American Legion World Series.
Post 53 is seeking its first state title since 2017. Eau Claire was the AAA runner-up in 2018. This is the program's first trip to state since 2019.
"If we keep playing like this, we should be in good shape," Faanes said. "But there's a lot of good teams around the state."