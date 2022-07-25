It's been an up-and-down summer for the Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 Legion baseball team. But when the games began to matter most, the team that's loaded with talent from the city's high school programs started putting everything together.

Eau Claire is peaking at the right time, entering Tuesday's Class AAA state tournament opener against Marshfield playing its best. The offense is clicking. Pitchers are dialed in. Defense hasn't been an issue.