The smile on Mark Faanes’ face after the Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 19U Legion baseball team beat La Crosse 10–6 Tuesday evening at Carson Park spoke volumes about how he felt about his team’s regional victory over a good team.

“It was a good win, La Crosse is a great team,” Faanes said. “We came out and Henry (Wilkinson) did a great job on the mound for us, and we swung the bats pretty well. I thought their home run in the second inning (was a surprise), but then Dylan O’Connell really kind of ignited our offense, and we started pouring it on after that.”