A day after opportunities slipped by time and time again, the Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 Legion baseball team made sure to capitalize on Thursday.

Eau Claire hammered Muncie, Ind., 12-1 in an elimination game at the Great Lakes Regional, extending its stay in Midland, Mich., at least one more day. Post 53 rode a sterling performance from Jalen Pascal on the mound, and its offense broke the game open with nine runs in the fourth inning.