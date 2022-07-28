Trailing by one entering the bottom of the sixth inning, the Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 Legion baseball team needed a spark. It got several.

Eau Claire sent 12 batters to the plate in a seven-run sixth inning, storming past Middleton for a 15-9 victory in an elimination game at the AAA state tournament on Thursday in Sheboygan. The final surge capped a wild affair in which each team held leads at various points. Eau Claire threw the final punch, and extended its season by at least one more day as a result.