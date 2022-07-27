For the first time in more than a week, the Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 Legion baseball team’s offense met a challenge it couldn’t quite overcome.

Eau Claire couldn’t figure out Sheboygan southpaw Kyle Damrow until it was too late, and saw its rally fall short in a 5-4 defeat at the Class AAA state tournament on Wednesday in Sheboygan. Eau Claire fell behind 5-1, and despite a late push, couldn’t quite make up the deficit.