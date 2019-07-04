Pizza Hut/Post 53 made it a bangup 4th of July.
The Eau Claire American Legion baseball squad scored nine runs in the fourth inning and made short work of Chippewa Falls Post 77 by an 11-0 score in five innings Thursday afternoon at Carson Park.
“It’s the 4th of July and we’re pleased to come out and play our best game and get a win,” said Joel Zachow, who contributed three hits to the 11-blow attack. “We’re starting to jell going into the weekend.”
What looked like a pitchers' duel starting out turned into a rout when Chippewa ran out of pitching.
Marcus Cline’s two-run single in the third broke up a scoreless game and in the fourth, Pizza Hut sent 13 batters to the plate in scoring its nine runs.
Connor Stoik, Cline and Zachow had run-scoring hits in the frame, in which the Pizzas combined six singles with five bases on balls.
“We got some help but we continued to swing the bats well,” said Pizza Hut Manager Mark Faanes. “It’s always good to win on the 4th of July. There was a good crowd and the guys played well.”
Levi Schaller worked the first three innings and got the win, allowing just one hit but walking four batters. Jackson Faulkner finished up.
“Levi wasn’t sharp, but he needed the work,” Faanes said. “He’s fighting a back problem.”
Nate Hayes’ single to right in the second inning was the lone hit for Chippewa, which used four pitchers.
“We were missing our ace Nate Custer and were saving some arms for the weekend,” said Post 77 Manager Drew Steinmetz. Chippewa plays in the Oconomowoc tournament on the weekend.
Pizza Hut (11-6) hosts its River City Classic this weekend, starting with tonight’s clash with Altoona beginning at 7:30 p.m. Other teams are Marshfield, the Green Bay Shockers and Winona. Games will continue Saturday and Sunday.
As a special feature Thursday, Pizza Hut’s Jonah Wiggins played the National Anthem on his electric guitar prior to the game.
In the 17-under game earlier, Pizza Hut scored a 9-6 win over Chippewa.
PIZZA HUT/POST 53 11, CHIPPEWA FALLS POST 77 0
CHIPPEWA (0)
AB-R-H-RBI: Matt Pomietlo 2-0-0-0, Luke Franz 2b, 2-0-0-0, Dane Weiland, c, 1-0-0-0, Luke Schemenauer, 3b, 2-0-0-0, Nolan Hutzler, ss, 1-0-0-0, Nate Hayes, 1b, 2-0-1-0, Riley Freid, lf, 2-0-0-0, Austin Sykora, rf, 2-0-0-0, Griffin Spindler, p, 1-0-0-0, Blake Trippler, cr, 0-0-0-0, Ben Steinmetz, cr\p, 0-0-0-0. Totals 12-0-1-0.
PIZZA HUT (11)
Gabe O’Brien, cf, 2-2-1-0. Connor Stoik, 3b, 3-1-2-1, Marcus Cline, c, 3-1-2-3, Ethan Kjellberg, 1b, 2-1-0-0, Cooper Kapanke, dh, 2-1-0-1, Jack Fentress, rf, 2-1-0-1, Carter Hesselman, ss, 2-1-2-1,Mason Bauer, lf, 2-1-1-1, Joel Zachow, 2b, 3-2-3-1, Logan Rasmussen, cr, 0-0-0-0. Totals 24-11-11-9.
Chippewa 000 00 — 0 1 3
Pizza Hut 002 9x — 11 11 0
E — Schemenauer, Weiland. LOB — Chippewa 3, Pizza Hut 4. DP – Chippewa, Pizza Hut 3. SB – Steinmetz 2, Rasmussen. Sac – Franz. SF – Bauer.
IP H R ER BB SO
Chippewa
Spindler 2 3 0 0 0 0
Kendron Gullo, L 1 2 2 2 1 1
Leo Burmeister 1/3 5 7 4 2 0
Steinmetz 2/3 1 2 2 3 0
Pizza Hut
Levi Schaller, W 3 1 0 0 4 2
Jackson Faulkner 2 0 0 0 0 2
WP – Gullo. HBP – Hutzler (by Faulkner). U – Denny Whiteside, Kent Stelter. T – 1:23.