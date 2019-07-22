Gabe O’Brien started the day with a leadoff home run and it was a sign of things to come.
The avalanche of hits that followed vaulted Eau Claire Pizza Hut/Post 53 into the American Legion AAA state tournament and forced a second game to decide the Region 1 championship.
Eau Claire defeated La Crosse Post 52 by an 8-1 score that moved the Pizzas into the championship round, which they took advantage of with a 13-3 win over Chippewa Falls Post 77 in a game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule Monday at Carson Park.
The second win evened the score for Chippewa’s 5-4 win over Pizza Hut Sunday and in the double-elimination format forced a final championship game today at Carson Park at 1 p.m.
“La Crosse was the big win but we really wanted to beat Chippewa,” said Pizza Hut’s Marcus Cline, who was one of the bombers in the attack with five hits on the day. “We got all the hits today that we didn’t get yesterday (in the loss to Chippewa).”
With Chippewa an automatic state entry as the host team in the state meet that opens Friday at Casper Park in Chippewa, Pizza Hut has qualified as the regional representative no matter the outcome of today’s game. And that makes it a battle of pride.
“There’s a trophy involved,” said Pizza Hut manager Mark Faanes. “We’ve won the regional championship for several years and want to keep it.”
Chippewa Falls manager Drew Steinmetz didn’t put a lot of stock into the loss.
“It’s not what we wanted and we like to win,” he said. “We know we’re a much better team than today’s score indicates. I don’t think it will bother the kids that much.”
Pizza Hut (19-12) rapped 20 hits on the day and got solid pitching in Monday’s sweep.
“O’Brien gave us a good start and we just kept swinging from there,” Faanes said. “The difference in our games with Chippewa Sunday and today was that we hit the ball better with men on base today.”
Pizza Hut scored six runs in the first two innings and ended it with a 7-run outburst in the fourth. Cline had four straight singles and scored three runs, O’Brien was 3-for-3 with a double and Connor Stoik drove in three runs with two hits in the 14-blow attack.
Mitch Voller survived four hit batters and three walks to coast to the win, allowing five hits in besting loser Leo Burmeister.
Austin Skykora’s leadoff double led to two Post 77 runs in the fourth and Nate Hayes singled and scored on a ground out in the fifth. Sykora had two hits in all.
In the first game, Post 53 got out to a 5-0 lead in the first three innings and coasted in behind the slants of Carter Hesselman, who struck out 10 in six innings, giving up only four hits.
Logan Rasmussen had a two-run single in the third and Cooper Kapanke put the cap on the performance with a 3-run blast into the football field in the sixth.
Lewis Peters pitched solid ball for La Crosse for five innings but was hurt by seven bases on balls and a hit batter.
After O’Brien’s home run over the tall fence in right, he went on to have a 4-for-5 day and scored six times.
“We hit the ball well and we have to carry this momentum over,” said Cline, the Fall Creek product who scored five times.
PIZZA HUT/POST 53 8, LA CROSSE POST 52 1
LA CROSSE (1)
AB-R-H-RBI: Brandon Stadtler, 2b, 3-0-1-0, Mikey Miller, ss, 3-0-0-0, Erik Rogers, ph, 1-0-0-0, Brandon Merfold, cf, 3-1-1-0, Jared Everson, 1b, 2-0-1-0, Justin Bausch, c, 2-0-0-0, Lewis Peters, p\3b, 3-0-1-0, Jacob Savodelli, 3b\p, 2-0-0-1, Dylan Lapic, lf, 3-0-0-0, Jack Coleman, rf, 2-0-0-0. Totals 24-1-4-1.
PIZZA HUT (8)
Gabe O’Brien, rf, 2-3-1-1, Connor Stoik, 3b, 4-1-1-0, Marcus Cline, ss, 2-2-1-1, Ethan Kjellberg, dh\p, 2-0-0-0, Cooper Kapanke, 1b, 4-1-1-3, Jack Fentress, rf, 3-0-0-0, Logan Rasmussen, lf, 1-1-1-2, Joe Feck, c, 2-0-1-1, Joel Zachow, 2b, 2-0-0-0. Totals 22-8-6-8.
La Crosse 000 100 0 — 1 4 1
Pizza Hut 113 003 x — 8 6 0
E — Lapic. LOB — La Crosse 7, Pizza Hut 7. HR – O’Brien, Kapanke. SAC – Feck. SF – Savodelli. SB – Rasmussen, Cline, Zachow.
IP H R ER BB SO
La Crosse
Peters, L 5 5 5 4 7 3
Savodelli 1 1 3 3 2 2
Pizza Hut
Carter Hesselman, W 6 4 1 1 4 10
Kjellberg 1 0 0 0 0 2
WP – Hesselman 3, Peters. HBP – Kjellberg (by Peters). U – Rick Baier, Dick Smith. T – 1:49.
PIZZA HUT/POST 53 13, CHIPPEWA FALLS POST 77 3
CHIPPEWA (3)
AB-R-H-RBI: Matt Pomielto, cf, 2-1-0-0, Luke Franz, 2b, 2-0-0-0, Dane Weiland, c, 1-0-0-0, Nolan Hutzler, ss, 1-0-1-0, Luke Schemenauer, 3b, 2-0-0-0, Nate Hayes, 1b, 2-1-1-0, Riley Freid, lf, 3-0-0-0, Austin Sykora, lf, 3-1-2-1, Ben Steinmetz, rf, 3-0-1-1. Totals 19-3-5-2.
PIZZA HUT (13)
Gabe O’Brien, rf, 3-3-3-0. Connor Stoik lf, 4-1-2-3, Marcus Cline, cf, 4-3-4-1, Ethan Kjellberg, dh, 2-1-1-2, Cooper Kapanke, 1b, 2-1-2-1, Logan Rasmussen, 3b, 2-1-0-1, Jaxon Vance, ss, 1-1-1-1, Joe Feck, c, 2-0-0-1, Mason Bauer, 2b, 4-2-1-0. Totals 24-13-14-11.
Chippewa 000 21 — 3 5 1
Pizza Hut 240 7x — 13 14 0
E — Franz. LOB — Chippewa 9, Pizza Hut 7. 2B – O’Brien, Sykora, Kjellberg, Kapanke. SAC – Franz. SF – Kjellberg, Vance, Feck. SB – Cline.
IP H R ER BB SO
Chippewa
Leo Burmeister, L 3 1/3 12 12 11 4 1
Kendren Gullo 2/3 2 1 0 1 1
Pizza Hut
Mitch Voller, W 5 5 3 3 3 4
WP – Voller 4, Burmeister. HBP – Pomielto, Schemenauer, Weiland, Hutzler (by Voller). Balk – Voller. U – Dick Smith, Rick Baier. T – 1:36.