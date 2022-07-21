Coming off Wednesday's 14-0 perfect game victory over Chippewa Falls, the Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 Legion baseball team picked up right where it left off a day later.

Eau Claire needed just three pitches to take the lead in the top of the first inning of Thursday's rematch, and broke the game open by scoring seven more times in the frame. It was more than enough to secure an 11-0 triumph over Chippewa Falls and clinch a Class AAA regional championship at Carson Park.