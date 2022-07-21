Coming off Wednesday's 14-0 perfect game victory over Chippewa Falls, the Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 Legion baseball team picked up right where it left off a day later.
Eau Claire needed just three pitches to take the lead in the top of the first inning of Thursday's rematch, and broke the game open by scoring seven more times in the frame. It was more than enough to secure an 11-0 triumph over Chippewa Falls and clinch a Class AAA regional championship at Carson Park.
"We know this is what we can do. We showed spurts of it throughout the year," outfielder Luke Erickson said. "It's really good to have all of us clicking at one time, and to have amazing pitching to back it up — if we keep on doing this, there's nobody that can compete with us other than ourselves."
The regional title booked Eau Claire's spot at next week's state tournament in Sheboygan. It will be playing at the state tournament for the 45th time overall and the eighth time in the last nine seasons. The program has won five state championships, with the latest coming in 2017.
Eau Claire went 3-0 in regional play to clinch the title, outscoring its opponents 35-6.
"If we keep playing like this, we should be in good shape," manager Mark Faanes said.
Sam Feck, Jonah Hanson, Will Thibodeau, Jack Kein and Erickson all had RBIs in the eight-run first inning. Eau Claire sent 12 batters to the plate in the frame to all but secure the regional title right out of the gate.
Meanwhile, Jalen Pascal pitched a five-inning shutout, holding Post 77 to two hits. He struck out six. It finished up a three-day run of strong pitching for Eau Claire. Henry Wilkinson shined in the regional opener and Christian Schaller pitched a perfect game on Wednesday.
"Jalen wasn't as sharp as I've seen him some other times, but he did the job," Faanes said. "The other guys, Henry and Christian, they pitched great ball games."
Eau Claire (19-13) has found the right combination at just the right time. They lost to Chippewa Falls in a regular-season game last week, but outscored their rival 25-0 in two postseason games.
"This is about as good as we can be right now," Erickson said. "The bats are rolling. We're doing our job. If there's a guy on third base, we're scoring him. It's fun."
Hanson had three hits and a pair of RBIs to lead Eau Claire. Kein and Dylan O'Connell added two hits each, and Thibodeau drove in two runs.
The regional title continues another big year for high school baseball players in Eau Claire. Both North and Regis went to the state tournament in the spring, with Regis bringing home a state title, and Memorial won a regional title. Immanuel Lutheran was among the top-ranked teams in Division 4 all spring. Each program is represented on the Legion team.
The connections to success even go back into the past.
"One thing that's cool that I talked to them about is I coached a lot of their brothers. Some of their dads have been in this program with me and went to state with me," Faanes said. "I told them, 'I want to have the same experience that I had with your dad or your brother, whoever it might be.'"
Post 77 advanced to the championship round of the regional with a dramatic 7-6 victory in extra innings over Superior earlier in the day. Chippewa Falls trailed 3-0 after the first inning, 5-4 entering the bottom of the seventh and 6-5 heading to the bottom of the eighth. Dawson Goodman hit a walk-off, two-RBI single to keep Post 77's season alive for a few more hours.
"Chip had an extra game today, and I think we caught them a little worn out," Faanes said. "But they're a good team. (Manager) Jordan (Steinmetz) does a terrific job with them."
Eau Claire 11, Chippewa Falls 0
EC;821;00;— 11 10 1
CF;000;00;— 0 2 5
WP: Jalen Pascal (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 6 K, 2 BB). LP: Jackson Gugel (2 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 1 BB). Leading hitters: EC: Jonah Hanson 3-3 (2 RBI), Jack Kein 2-2 (RBI), Dylan O'Connell 2-3 (RBI), Luke Erickson 1-3 (2B, RBI), Will Thibodeau 1-2 (2B, 2 RBI).