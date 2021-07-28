ALTOONA — The Altoona baseball program knew it could have a good spring season.
With a bevy of talented youth and experienced veterans, their journey to the Western Cloverbelt Conference title wasn't altogether surprising.
But summer baseball is a different beast, delivering a more relaxed environment as players focus on development and growth. So when Altoona took the diamond for the Legion baseball season this summer, there was no guarantee its spring success would carry over.
"In the beginning of the season, there were quite a few games where we were struggling to find players," Altoona's Dyllan Bauer said. "We had nine players for a few games. We were starting kids who really hadn't started that much in the past. So we took it as kind of a fun season."
Now they're really having fun, and the success that found them in the spring has followed in the summer.
Altoona will play at the Class A state tournament this weekend in Denmark after winning a regional title last weekend. It's continued a year full of achievements for the group.
"We didn't really think that we had a chance at this," outfielder Riley Wiggins said. "The fact that we can make it here shows that we're something special and that we can make a run for something."
Altoona (12-6) plays its opener at the double-elimination state tournament against Clintonville (16-5) at 2 p.m. on Friday in Denmark.
To get there, they had to survive with their back against the wall for several days. Altoona dropped its first regional game 16-8 to Baldwin, meaning they'd need to win out to stay alive.
It brought back memories of the spring season, where the Rails fell in a 10-inning heartbreaker to Merrill in their playoff opener. But there would be no such heartbreak this time around.
Altoona beat Osseo 14-8 and Baldwin 17-12 in 10 innings to stay in the tournament on Day 2, and then swept Osceola 13-9 and 6-4 on Sunday to advance to state.
"After that first loss, we just knew we did not want to lose again," infielder Logan Lau said. "We just decided that we were not going to lose and fought really tough, and it came out our way."
And it earned a bit of redemption after the tough postseason loss in the spring season. A chunk of the group that made up the high school varsity team also play for the Legion squad.
"It's a little redemption, because none of us wanted to be done in the first round of regionals in spring ball," Bauer said. "We all knew we had a lot more in us and we could've went a long ways. I think that kind of fired us and fueled us coming into the summer ball season to really just give it all we had."
Between the spring and summer seasons, Altoona's varsity-level teams have combined to go 29-14.
The players attribute the banner year to team chemistry, which they say shouldn't be underrated.
"I think the reason that we're so successful on the field is how we're connecting with each other, because we're all great friends outside of the sport," Wiggins said. "We just love being around each other and that's what makes us so good."
This is the third trip to the Class A state tournament in the last five seasons for Altoona. The Reds' last — and only — state tournament victory came in 2016, when they beat Marathon 2-1 in their opener.
This year's squad is looking to tack a few more wins onto that record.
"We've worked so hard for it, and it's just all come together," Lau said. "We've finally gotten to the point where we can beat these tougher teams, just by putting in hard work in practice and doing stuff on our own. That's the biggest thing, and we finally got there. It's big."