CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wisconsin Rapids scored in every inning but the first. Chippewa Falls only scored in the fourth.
It added up to a pull-away 7-1 victory for the Rangers to open their Legion baseball Class AAA state tournament campaign on Friday at Casper Park. And it left the hosts frustrated with poorly-timed defensive miscues and a lack of timely hitting to kick off the double-elimination tournament.
"It was tough for us to crawl back into it offensively when we had moments where we could stop them defensively and didn't," Chippewa Falls coach Drew Steinmetz said. "We let the snowball roll."
Chippewa Falls had its chances, but stranded seven runners on base over the course of the night. Post 77 left the bases loaded in the fourth, and left two men in scoring position in the second.
Wisconsin Rapids, meanwhile, was opportunistic. The Rangers took advantage of a couple of Post 77 errors, and knocked 10 hits on the night.
Chippewa Falls will face Eau Claire in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be a rematch of the regional championship played earlier this week, won by Chippewa Falls.
"Fourth time this week playing them," Steinmetz said. "I'm pretty over that matchup, but what can you do?"
A steady attack powered Wisconsin Rapids on Friday night. Cody Bredl grounded into a double play in the top of the second, but it was good enough to bring in a man from third to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.
Wisconsin Rapids added another two runs in the third inning on a Post 77 error and a sacrifice fly by Nathan Krommenakker. An RBI single from Gabe Zwicke stretched the lead to 4-0 in the fourth.
A sacrifice fly in the fifth and run-scoring double play in the sixth added insurance for the Rangers, and back-to-back doubles by Krommenakker and Garrett Huber capped the scoring in the seventh.
Post 77 threatened in the bottom of the second after Riley Freid walked and Austin Sykora singled on a grounder to third with two outs. But Wisconsin Rapids pitcher Caleb Krommenakker got Kendren Gullo to strike out, squashing the scoring chance.
Chippewa Falls (17-9) broke through for its first run on Sykora's RBI single in the bottom of the fourth, but Post 77 squandered an opportunity to add even more, stranding the bases loaded to end the frame.
"We just couldn't seem to get a hit, couldn't get one to drop," Steinmetz said. "They made mistakes when it didn't really matter, and we made them when they did matter."
Caleb Krommenakker was too much to overcome on the mound. The right-hander worked six innings, scattering five hits and striking out nine. He managed to get through the sixth inning before hitting his pitch limit, setting the Rangers up nicely for their next game.
"Him getting through that sixth inning was huge," Wisconsin Rapids coach Cort Halbur said.
Griffin Spindler took the loss for Chippewa Falls in five innings of work. He allowed five runs, only two of which were earned. He struck out four.
Wisconsin Rapids (26-8) will face Appleton in the final game of the day on Saturday.
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Chippewa Falls 1
Rapids 012 111 1 - 7 9 0
Chippewa 000 100 0 - 1 5 2
WP: Caleb Krommenakker (6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 K). LP: Griffin Spindler (5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K).
Leading hitters - Chippewa Falls: Riley Freid 2-2, Austin Sykora 2-3 (RBI).
Records: Chippewa Falls 17-9, Wisconsin Rapids 26-8.