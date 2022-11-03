Introducing the Ramblers

The Regis football team is introduced prior to its season opener against Prescott at Carson Park.

 Staff photo by Cara Dempski

There are multiple football playoffs scheduled to be played around the Chippewa Valley Friday evening. One is the division-two contest between West DePere and River Falls. DePere put together 153 rushing yards, and 200 passing yards last week against new Richmond. In contrast, River Falls rushed 280 yards last week against Marshfield, and recorded 102 passing yards. The Wildcats go into Friday’s game with a 6-1 record, as do the Phantoms.

In division three, Rice Lake will be at Onalaska. The Warriors finished last week’s 42-33 victory over Mosinee with three completions, 48 passing yards, and 190 yards on the ground. The Rice Lake squad carries a 5-2 record into the third level of playoffs.